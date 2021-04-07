Press Releases HotelsByDay Press Release

Receive press releases from HotelsByDay: By Email RSS Feeds: HotelsByDay Announces Sale of DayAxe to New Management

New York, NY, April 07, 2021 --(



“Unfortunately, the pandemic has thrown a big wrench in our strategic planning and HotelsByDay was forced to focus on its core team, tech and operations,” said Yannis Moati, founder of HotelsByDay. “Yet, we wanted to make sure DayAxe ended up in good hands since it is an excellent brand with a strong core of loyal guests, which we felt responsible for. We are happy to have found the company a home, led by a great team that has a lot of new, fun and engaging ideas.”



HotelsByDay and DayAxe will continue to partner where necessary to give customers the best experience possible.



About HotelsByDay

HotelsByDay enhances hotel experiences with daytime inventory of rooms and amenity passes sold in time bands of three to 12+ hours. Daytime bedrooms, meeting rooms, coworking desks, cabanas, pool, spa, gym and parking passes are some of the options that are available to purchase through the web-app. HotelsByDay was launched in 2015 by founder Yannis Moati after working in the travel industry for years and noticing common requests from guests wanting booking flexibility that hotels could not process. To learn more about HotelsByDay visit: www.HotelsByDay.com. New York, NY, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HotelsByDay, a web app which allows guests to reserve hotel daytime inventory, announces the sale of DayAxe, a company that sells access to hotel amenities such as pool passes, cabanas, spas and fitness rooms, to a new management team that is backed by an angel investor with deep experience in travel and hospitality.“Unfortunately, the pandemic has thrown a big wrench in our strategic planning and HotelsByDay was forced to focus on its core team, tech and operations,” said Yannis Moati, founder of HotelsByDay. “Yet, we wanted to make sure DayAxe ended up in good hands since it is an excellent brand with a strong core of loyal guests, which we felt responsible for. We are happy to have found the company a home, led by a great team that has a lot of new, fun and engaging ideas.”HotelsByDay and DayAxe will continue to partner where necessary to give customers the best experience possible.About HotelsByDayHotelsByDay enhances hotel experiences with daytime inventory of rooms and amenity passes sold in time bands of three to 12+ hours. Daytime bedrooms, meeting rooms, coworking desks, cabanas, pool, spa, gym and parking passes are some of the options that are available to purchase through the web-app. HotelsByDay was launched in 2015 by founder Yannis Moati after working in the travel industry for years and noticing common requests from guests wanting booking flexibility that hotels could not process. To learn more about HotelsByDay visit: www.HotelsByDay.com. Contact Information HotelsByDay

Yannis Moati

415-937-6656



hotelsbyday.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HotelsByDay