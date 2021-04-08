ImpactQA’s Team of Ethical Hackers Identified Potential Risks, High Vulnerabilities and Data Security Breaches for Fortune 500 Companies

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

New York, NY, April 08, 2021 --(



The security testing landscape is changing with emerging technology and determining the application vulnerabilities in the stratosphere of data breaches, cloud testing, and cybersecurity hacking. ImpactQA has been serving security and penetration testing services for the past 10+ years and has helped leading banks, eCommerce firms, and Logistics organizations in ensuring zero vulnerability.



CTO at ImpactQA, Narasimha Raju, said the following:

“I am very proud to note that our ethical hacking team’s contributions are recognized by below Fortune 500 companies (lntel, Google, OlaCabs, Zomato, Bumble, Snapchat, IBM, PayPal, Apple, Pinterest, RedHat, OnePlus, Sony, Western Union, US Defence Dept, Badoo, ESET, EC-Council, Under-Armour, Twilio, NetGear and more) by listing us in the hall of fame board. ImpactQA will continue to contribute through our responsible disclosure program and ensure a secure Digital world.



"We help our clients on the most challenging, large-scale projects and will continue to reinforce Security Testing, Penetration Testing, VAPT Testing, Cybersecurity Testing, Cloud Security Testing, IoT Security Testing, and more.”



ImpactQA has been a leader in security testing and VAPT testing, establishing new cybersecurity standards and garnering praise from tech leaders, industry influencers, security researchers, and third-party security labs. For each of your requirements related to security testing, you can easily book a free consultation session with our experts.



About ImpactQA

Contact Information ImpactQA

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739

https://www.impactqa.com/

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739



https://www.impactqa.com/



