Press Releases 5310 Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from 5310 Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Cori Nevruz Interviewed About Her Upcoming Thriller, "Dirty Laundry: Not Everything is What It Seems"

The Shadow’s Project Limited is interviewing Cori Nevruz about her upcoming psychological thriller.

Windsor, Canada, May 04, 2021 --(



Tim Curry, the host from the Shadow's project said, “She is such a lovely woman, and I think our chat highlights this.” When asked about the interview, Nevruz said, “I hope it will give people an idea of who I am as a writer.”



Cori Nevruz’s thriller has been getting a lot of hype. Other well-known people have been commenting on this upcoming release with a positive note. Award-winning director and producer David Rountree said the book “will keep you guessing all the way to the end.” Rountree says he "read it in one sitting and could not put it down."



Sara Bushway, the author of Honey Beaumont, said the book is “Outstanding! A tale so realistic, it’s frightening,” and best-selling author Ana C. Sales commented "the suspense had me on the edge of my seat."



Readers will be asking questions throughout the book and wonder what Samantha is willing to risk the entire time. The thriller, Dirty Laundry, is about a fit and nicely-presented wife that goes to extremes to keep her secrets private. When a suburban housewife battles anxiety, jealousy, and a controlling husband, something has to give, and it just may be someone’s life.



Eric Williams, the owner of 5310 Publishing, said “We always knew it had great potential, from day one! The novel will be available in multiple languages, worldwide. The English version is available now at Barnes and Noble."



From Wilmington, North Carolina, Nevruz has written over 11 children’s books, giving over 100 children illustrator credit. This is her first suspense thriller.



Canadian-based, 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all adult and young adult books, fiction and non-fiction, in book and ebook formats.



Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @5310publishing Windsor, Canada, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Shadow’s Project Limited is interviewing Cori Nevruz about her upcoming psychological thriller, “Dirty Laundry: Not Everything is What It Seems,” published by 5310 Publishing.Tim Curry, the host from the Shadow's project said, “She is such a lovely woman, and I think our chat highlights this.” When asked about the interview, Nevruz said, “I hope it will give people an idea of who I am as a writer.”Cori Nevruz’s thriller has been getting a lot of hype. Other well-known people have been commenting on this upcoming release with a positive note. Award-winning director and producer David Rountree said the book “will keep you guessing all the way to the end.” Rountree says he "read it in one sitting and could not put it down."Sara Bushway, the author of Honey Beaumont, said the book is “Outstanding! A tale so realistic, it’s frightening,” and best-selling author Ana C. Sales commented "the suspense had me on the edge of my seat."Readers will be asking questions throughout the book and wonder what Samantha is willing to risk the entire time. The thriller, Dirty Laundry, is about a fit and nicely-presented wife that goes to extremes to keep her secrets private. When a suburban housewife battles anxiety, jealousy, and a controlling husband, something has to give, and it just may be someone’s life.Eric Williams, the owner of 5310 Publishing, said “We always knew it had great potential, from day one! The novel will be available in multiple languages, worldwide. The English version is available now at Barnes and Noble."From Wilmington, North Carolina, Nevruz has written over 11 children’s books, giving over 100 children illustrator credit. This is her first suspense thriller.Canadian-based, 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all adult and young adult books, fiction and non-fiction, in book and ebook formats.Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @5310publishing Contact Information 5310 Publishing

Eric Williams

226-698-5310



https://5310publishing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 5310 Publishing