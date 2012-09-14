PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0760 Has Been Released

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- What's new:
[+] New sample projects:
C# .NET Framework WPF application using alternate protection interface, custom activation dialog and license removal feature.
C# .NET Core (.NET 5) console application using alternate protection interface.
[+] New system settings options:
- "Enable project file statistics (PRJSTATS)" option (Default: ON)
Use this option to enable/disable saving of last open and save times to PRJSTATS section in project file each time project file is loaded or saved.
- "Default backup extension" option (Default: "_OLD")
Use this option to change default backup extension to custom value.
- ".NET Core warnings" option (Default: ON)
If enabled, warnings related to .NET Core and .NET 5 applications will be displayed during protection process.
- "C++ redistributables notification" option added. (Default: ON)
Select to enable notification about required C++ redistributable files for applications protected with ACEN web licensing feature.
[*] Improved detection of .NET Core / .NET 5 bootstrap applications.
[*] Detection of .NET Core / .NET 5 AnyCpu applications added.
Error message with suggestion that application should be compiled for x86 or x64 platform instead is displayed if .NET Core / .NET 5 AnyCpu application is detected.
[!] Fixed problem with different output filename extension check.
[!] Multiple other minor fixes and optimizations.
[>] Microsoft Visual C++ redistributable files which are required for ACEN web licensing are no longer included in distribution package.