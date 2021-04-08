Vijay Navaluri Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Techforce.ai Press Release

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives; Selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of Vijay's experience; Aims to utilize the platform for charting out the roadmap for organisations who are looking to start or scale their digital transformation.

Reston, VA, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & CCO, Techforce.ai, world's first autonomous workforce software company, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Vijay was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Vijay Navaluri into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Vijay has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Vijay will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Vijay will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to join the exclusive group of business luminaries. At Techforce.ai, we are driven by our vision to amplify human potential at work through intelligent augmentation of technology. We believe the future of work will be defined by human and machines working in tandem to produce extraordinary work environment, keeping the human emotion of empathy intact. With Forbes Technology Council comes great opportunity to not only collaborate with peers and like-minded leaders but also discuss opportunities and challenges that businesses experience while navigating their intelligent automation journey. We look forward to utilizing the platform to help chart out the roadmap for organisations who are looking to start or scale their digital transformation," said, Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & CCO, Techforce.ai.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Techforce.ai

Founded in 2017, Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is the world's first autonomous workforce software company, aimed at augmenting people and processes with its AI powered super apps. At the core of its product offering is its cloud-native cognitive full stack platform, which includes integrated - conversational AI, natural language processing, intelligent OCR, low code business process management and robotic process automation technologies for automating end to end business processes across customer experience and employee productivity. Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and several other enterprise application software companies.

Recognised as the "Hottest Vendor" by HFS Research - Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company in 2018 by NASSCOM, selected for HPE's first digital catalyst accelerator program, received highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space. To know more about Techforce.ai, visit www.techforce.ai

