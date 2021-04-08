Engage in Industry Case Studies on Design Controls, Human Factors and Parenteral Formulation

London, United Kingdom, April 08, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Learn from regulatory experts from the MHRA, BSI Group and big pharma with guidance on the EU MDR, Article 117 and the injectable delivery space at the 3rd annual conference in May. It will assess advances in drug product formulation and biologics, innovations in device design and quality management and connectivity for enhanced subcutaneous delivery.
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom4
A study to investigate an acceptable flow rate for large volume subcutaneous injections in healthy volunteers
• Autoinjectors are commonly used for subcutaneous delivery of volumes of up to 1ml in around 10s while larger volumes may be delivered by wearable devices over tens of minutes
• In this study we targeted subcutaneous delivery of up to 5ml of saline in 3 to 1.2 minutes
• Acceptability was assessed by questionnaire and by Visual Analog Scale (VAS) pain scores
Mark Palmer, Scientific Leader, Biopharm Device Engineering, GSK
Silicone Oil Free Pre-Filled Syringes (PFS) – Part of the future?
• Advantages of silicone oil free prefilled syringes
• Points that have to be considered in drug development from the beginning, e.g. compatibility of formulation and primary packaging materials
• Overview of potential new technologies to select a silicone oil free prefilled syringe system
Christian Dechant, Director Primary Packagaing & Process Development, Boehringer Ingelheim
Case Study: Friction and Fracture: how science can improve patients’ quality life
• Identify areas where scientific gaps prevents sound design engineering of DDC
• Case studies on using fundamental science to
- Rigorously Define system requirements
- Determine the appropriate control plans for robust manufacturing of DDC (PFS, Autoinjector, pen, …)
Cinzia Rotella, Senior Scientist, Sanofi
Register online: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom4
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Delegate rate £499 (Limited time only)
applies to pharma and biotech companies only
Commercial rate £999
Injectable Drug Delivery 2021
12th – 13th May 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Proudly sponsored by BD Medical & Owen Mumford
For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk