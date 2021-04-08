Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release

Receive press releases from PulteGroup - Georgia: By Email RSS Feeds: Pulte Homes Debuts Woodbridge Estates in McDonough

National Homebuilder Opens Newest Henry County Community – Featuring Five More Life Built In® Home Designs.

“The opening of Woodbridge Estates serves as just another example of Pulte’s commitment to growing our reach throughout Metro Atlanta,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for Pulte Homes’ Georgia Division. “The phenomenal growth of our interest list in the months leading up to the Grand Opening and the number of VIP appointments the week before serve as evidence that this area is becoming increasingly sought after among homebuyers. We continue to be exceedingly impressed with the evolution of Henry County and are proud to add McDonough to Pulte Homes’ list of locations. With I-75 just two miles away, the community is conveniently poised near the historic Main Street charm of McDonough and Hampton – both of which are home to a host of family-friendly events and a terrific assortment of locally owned shops and restaurants. Pulte’s sister brand – Centex Homes – paved the way with a phenomenal start at neighboring Wildwood at Avalon, so we are anticipating a similarly warm reception from homebuyers at Woodbridge Estates.”



The location for Woodbridge Estates was carefully selected to offer its residents the best of both worlds. Residents will enjoy the relaxed pace and small-town spirits of both Hampton and McDonough with the vibrant cities of Stockbridge and Downtown Atlanta to the North via I-75. The community is just 20 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than 30 miles from Downtown Atlanta. In between are several employment hubs and a wealth of retail, dining, recreation and entertainment destinations, including the famed Atlanta Motor Speedway. There are many outdoor recreation options nearby like North Mt. Carmel Park – Henry County’s largest public playground, complete with a fitness circuit, handicap accessible equipment, a separate play area to inspire imaginative play in little ones and a specially designed “roadway” on which kids can ride their bikes and big wheels while learning the rules of the road. Neighboring Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club also proves a popular local social and recreational destination for world-class golf. For shopping and dining, Woodbridge Estates is located within 2 miles of Henry Town Center with its SuperTarget, Old Navy, Home Depot, Red Lobster and more, and even more national brands are represented five miles away at South Point. An excellent match for families with school-age children, Woodbridge Estates is supported by Henry County Schools with Dutchtown Elementary, Middle and High Schools just three miles from the community.



Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



