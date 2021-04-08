Upcoming Artist of Start-Up Wall Art Company Contoura Cuts Explains How Lockdown 2021 Has Been a Catalyst in the Spiritual Revolution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contoura Cuts LTD Press Release

How artist Connie Shorrocks used the imposed lockdown restrictions to slow down, connect to her inner spiritual wisdom and create the business of her dreams.

Hitchin, United Kingdom, April 08, 2021 --



Papercut Artist Connie Shorrocks, believes this period of self-reflection and transition into a slower way of life has caused somewhat of a spike in the number of people turning to spirituality, and practices that are soothing for the soul at a deep level. Some would argue the spiritual revolution has been on the rise for a few years now. However, much like the speeding up of the sad but inevitable transition from high street retailers to online shopping, Connie believes the pandemic has also sped up the rekindling of the universal connection to the spirit.



“We have been forced to release external stimuli and come home to who we really are. People are re-discovering what it is to look within,” says Connie.



Like many others around the globe, Connie used lockdown as a time of deep reflection, which resulted in her crafting an entire thriving wall art business (Contoura Cuts) inspired by the connection to the higher self within. Connie was furloughed back in May 2020 when lockdown was in full swing, and this became a pivotal period in her life. She used this time to start an innovative lockdown project, not knowing it would turn out to be a phenomenal success, inspiring people to connect within and re-energise the spaces within their homes.



Connie claims, “Our homes have become a sacred place. So many home renovation lockdown projects have kickstarted because we have been forced to spend all our time in our own nests with our loved ones."



Connie, with her background in architecture, and understanding of how impactful it can be to work with the spiritual energies of a space, saw potential in the fusing of her spirituality, papercut crafting hobby and peoples new found passion for their homes.



"People are starting to connect back to their intuition. To look within for answers. To educate themselves on the power of spiritual practices such as positive affirmations, visualisation, and working with the lunar cycles – which was an ancient practice. My art is designed to be a magical catalyst to inspire people to work with all of these practices and manifest their wildest dreams" explains Connie.



The intricate papercut designs, each come with a deeply empowering message inspired by the visions that come to Connie in her own dreams. There is no doubt that the work is unique, and perceived to be incredibly powerful to those that have discovered spirituality during lockdown.



“My love for intricately crafted papercut art came from my 7 years studying architecture. I adored creating meticulously detailed physical models from small cuts of lasercut material. After continuing to papercut as a hobby during lockdown, I discovered real simplistic beauty in the process of taking a single sheet of card, and crafting a masterpiece by removing tiny sculpted fragments. Similarly, lockdown has caused us to remove so much from our own hectic lives, it’s now up to us to create the masterpiece that will be our newly sculpted reality moving forward,” says Connie.



The range of art is set to be hung in several physical locations once the world is up and running again, including yoga studios, holistic health centres and wholefood cafes.



Connie Shorrocks

+447948804937



www.contouracuts.com



