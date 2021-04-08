SEALKIDS Presents Behind the Scenes: Acts of Valor Webinar with SEAL Commander and Acts of Valor Star Rorke Denver

Rorke Denver sits down with the National Nonprofit SEALKIDS to speak about what it really looks like to be a Navy SEAL versus what we see on TV.

Attendees can sign up on SEALKIDS website.



All proceeds from this event will go towards the national nonprofit SEALKIDS and their service to the children of Navy SEALs.



“Once we step off on campaign, once this bird’s ready and we’re downrange, everything back home needs to be in balance. If things aren’t right with the family, let’s make sure we lock that down so when we’re ready to roll, all our focus is on the mission.” -Rorke Denver as Lt. Rorke, Act of Valor



Rorke Denver: Commander Rorke Denver has run every phase of training for the U.S. Navy SEALs and led special-forces missions in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other international hot spots. He starred in the hit film Act of Valor, which is based on true SEAL adventures. His first book, the New York Times Bestseller: Damn Few: Making the Modern SEAL Warrior, takes you inside his personal story and the fascinating, demanding SEAL training program. His second book Worth Dying For speaks to leadership, service and the future of our nation. He stared in Season One of the FOX TV show “American Grit”. In 2006, Denver was officer in charge of BRAVO Platoon of SEAL Team THREE in Iraq’s Al Anbar Province in one of the most combat-heavy deployments of any regular SEAL team since Vietnam. He was an assault team leader for over 200+ combat missions. Denver was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” for valorous action in combat.



