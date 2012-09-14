PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TWX Auto Focuses on Bringing High Quality Car Care Products to Consumers TWX Auto, today's choice of thousands of car detailing professionals around the world, recently introduced their new line of car detailing products in Europe. The professional kit contains a comprehensive package of products to enable anyone to effortlessly clean, maintain and extend the life of its... - December 18, 2019 - TWX Auto

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

A New Powerfully Insightful Book for Men Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

The Skin & Wellness Center is Now Offering Innovative Laser-Based Photobiomodulation Hair Regrowth Therapy The Skin & Wellness Center of Laguna Hills (SWC) is now offering a new, safe, fast, and totally painless hair regrowth therapy utilizing photobiomodulation laser therapies. These include the Excimer Laser (308 nm) and the Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT). The SWC is a leading, comprehensive provider of dermatological and wellness services; featuring holistic nutrition, laser-based therapies, and surgical treatment options. All SWC physicians are board-certified in their medical specialties. - October 01, 2019 - The Skin & Wellness Center

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Camp and Its Lasting Impact; a Study from the American Camp Association ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Massimiliano De Santis Launches New Financial Planning Firm with XY Planning Network DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC to drive change towards values-based financial planning for individuals and families with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and a focus on traditional values. - September 04, 2019 - DESMO Wealth Advisors, LLC

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condominium located in Shady Oaks in Red Bank, NJ. - August 16, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Dating Coach No Longer Associates with "The Manosphere" Professional Dating Coach and Bestselling Book Author Alan Roger Currie no longer wants his name identified with what is known as "The Manosphere." Currie's decision is primarily based on the fact that there are now so many negative connotations associated with the collection of blog sites, discussion forums, message boards, and audio & video podcasts who produce content for romantically and sexually frustrated single heterosexual men in various cities and countries around the world. - August 07, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Rival and Revel and USuggest It Are Working Together to Create an Engaging and Interactive Experience for Golfers Rival and Revel, a maker of golf accessories signed an agreement with USuggest It to create an experience that allows Golfers to show how they use their equipment to, from and on the course. USuggest It is a digital marketing company that built a consumer engagement platform to take in images and text to share directly with brands and other consumers. Brands now have a window into consumer behavior while receiving organic content that can be used as market research or sent to social media. - August 07, 2019 - USuggest It, Inc.

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

My Brother’s Birdies Golf Classic to Benefit My Brother’s Keeper Charity Golf Event to Benefit Boys & Young Men of Color. - June 25, 2019 - My Brother’s Birdies Charity Golf Classic

AVOW Magazine; for Women Veterans, by Women Veterans AVOW Magazine launches and releases first issue for women veterans. - June 17, 2019 - AVOW Magazine

Colorado Man Builds Boat to Pedal Around the World Chasing World Record On April 1, 2020 Paul Spencer will leave Jinji Cycles in Denver, Colorado on his bicycle, starting his journey pedaling around the world by bike and boat. In his quest to break the Guinness World Record of the Fastest Human Circumnavigation of the Globe, Paul will pedal over 60,000 miles, many of those... - June 12, 2019 - Paul Spencer

Church of Scientology Nashville Hosts Disaster Response Conference Churches of Scientology Disaster Response teams from seven states converged at the Church of Scientology Nashville for an annual conference on disaster response. - May 18, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

No Free Attention: Author Frustrated by "Plagiaristic Copycats" on YouTube Alan Roger Currie has recently been voicing his harsh criticisms toward other YouTubers for infringing on his intellectual property and plagiarizing many of his specific talking points, unique terminology, and signature phrases from his eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Currie, who is an internationally-known author and professional dating coach for men, believes YouTube should have better policies in place to protect the copyrighted material of authors, self-help gurus, and podcasters. - May 13, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Santé Magazine Supports Moonlight In Vermont Fundraiser for Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE) For the fifteenth year, Santé is proud to be a media sponsor for PAVE’s largest annual fundraiser, Moonlight In Vermont, a walk-around food & wine tasting and wine auction. This year PAVE is adding spirits to the tasting and auction portions of the event which will take place Saturday,... - April 30, 2019 - Santé Media Group

Author Celebrates 20 Years of Teaching Seductive Verbal Game to Single Men All Over the World Alan Roger Currie, known to his fans and clients as "The King of Verbal Seduction," will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his very first eBook next month titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," which Currie first self-published in May 1999. Currie's book was the first book in what is commonly known as the "Pickup Artist Community" and "The Manosphere" to place a high degree of emphasis on the art of developing confident, straightforward "verbal game" with women. - April 12, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

#MeTwo? Dating Coach Offers Men 5 Rules for Hooking Up with Women in the Controversial #MeToo Era Internationally-known Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie warns men of the danger of allowing plausible deniability with women's next-day "sexual regret." Currie is the author of seven eBooks, four paperbacks, and four audiobooks that all center on encouraging men to verbally communicate their sexual desires, interests, and intentions to women of interest in a manner that is more confident and highly self-assured, more upfront and specific, and more straightforwardly honest. - April 08, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Real Bearded Men Announces New Beard Balm Collection with Unique Coffee & Tobacco Aroma Introducing Old Havana Beard Balm, designed to make a man look, feel, and smell like an eccentric gentleman of old colonial heritage, or the casual living, easy going personality of a global wanderer. Or somewhere in between - whatever image is desired. - April 05, 2019 - RealBeardedMen

2019 Youth Achievement Luncheon Presented by 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc. The luncheon is the North Metro Chapter’s flagship fundraising event of the year. It serves as the culmination ceremony for the class of 2019 and is a great way to honor and showcase their mentees and their accomplishments in the “Men of Tomorrow” mentoring program. - April 04, 2019 - 100 Black Men of North Metro, Inc.

Community Rowing of San Diego Brings a New Fan Experience to the San Diego Crew Classic, Offers Insider’s View Into the Sport of Rowing Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego

2nd Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Polk County First Responders The second annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Clays Event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL. The event is held as a fundraiser by Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc. to help raise funds for scholarships and first responders in Polk county, Florida. It is one among several... - March 29, 2019 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

FVR Management is Excited to Announce Their Artist Beyond the Grey Has Been Signed to a Worldwide Record Contract with Pure Steel Records Pure Steel Records has signed FVR Managements rock group Beyond The Grey to a worldwide record deal, with the option of two future albums. The label will be releasing nine tracks previously released in 2015, and meticulously re-mastered in 2019 by FVR Studios, Manhattan, NY. The release will be titled "Now Or Never," the album compiles Beyond The Greys two previous releases into one amazing album. - March 28, 2019 - FVR Management

Rob Mac McFarland Drops New Single "And I Hustle" on Cashout Entertainment Another release "And I Hustle" ft. JG from artist Rob Mac McFarland from up coming album "OG Music Volume 1." This follows the 4 singles which dropped in 2018, "Make it move," "I really mean it," "The plug" and "Let's Smoke and Ride." According... - March 15, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Takes a Shot at Fundraising for Heart Health The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Say “I Do” in a Tailor-Made Suit from My Custom Tailor Prepare for the wedding season with bespoke garments from custom tailors with 3 generations of experience. One of the most important events of life deserves clothing to match; Do it without breaking the bank! - February 15, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Histria Books Announces Signing World Champion Gymnast Verona van ee Leur to an Exclusive Book Contract Histria Books is pleased to announce the signing of controversial world champion Dutch gymnast Verona van de Leur to an exclusive book contract. Histria Books is an independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach. Her autobiography, Simply Verona: Breaking All the Rules, will appear... - February 12, 2019 - Histria Books

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic, Announces a Fat Reduction Event Secret Body announces CoolSculpting will be featured at their Las Vegas CoolSculpting Event, Saturday, March 09, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend can watch a live demonstration of the CoolSculpting treatment, as well as enter a drawing to win a CoolSculpting treatment. - February 08, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Spicy Lingerie Announces Valentine’s Day Sale Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com. The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie

Celebrate a Wardrobe Refresh for Spring/Summer 2019 with the Bespoke Services of My Custom Tailor From suits to separates, the Master Tailor at My Custom Tailor provides amazingly personalized, bespoke custom made garments for work, events or everyday use. - January 28, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Russell Fishing and Grieve's Guide Service Join Forces to Create Russell's Wilderness Outfitters After 30+ years of "running the Rogue" in drift boats, Vernon Grieve is now working with Dustin Russell for 2019 and beyond. - January 21, 2019 - Russell Fishing

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

Musotica Launches Their Latest Valentine’s Day 2019 Lingerie Collection With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest lingerie collection. The online fashion and lingerie retailer introduces a selection of new items with a focus on color and style. Founded by celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired... - January 17, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Author Shares a Deeply Personal Story About His Depression, Attempted Suicide, Loneliness and Incel Thoughts in a New Book to Promote Men’s Mental Health Issues To help fellow men feel comfortable sharing their mental health issues, a new book exposes the turbulent life of one man who had previous mental illness. - January 16, 2019 - Zelpha Comics and Publishing Ltd.

GrayOff Hair Spray Has Been Presented in Europe and Africa GrayOff LLC, based in USA, recently presented their hair care product in Asia. Now, GrayOff spray is available in Europe and Africa as well. In Europe, the product can be purchased online in France, Italy, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. Kenya, Senegal and Tanzania are the first three African countries... - January 10, 2019 - GrayOff LLC