Family-Friendly Fun To-Go at ART JAM 2021

ART JAM, KID smART’s annual celebration of imagination, invites families near and far to create works of art that blend drama, music, creative writing, and visual art with math, science, social studies, and English language arts.

New Orleans, LA, April 08, 2021 --(



Saturday, May 8th, 2021 | Information and art kit registration: kidsmart.org/artjam



The arts are an essential part of our vibrant New Orleans community. ART JAM, KID smART’s annual celebration of imagination, invites families near and far to create works of art that blend drama, music, creative writing, and visual art with math, science, social studies, and English language arts. Normally an interactive, family-centered block party, this year’s ART JAM takes place at the intersection of community and imagination, which just so happens to be right outside the home of every participant.



The event kicks off with the ART JAM Kit Drive-Through where families will receive their ready-to-go bag of art supplies and other goodies. The Drive-Through will be open from 10am until 1pm CT on Saturday, May 8th at 2541 Bayou Road. ART JAM Kit registration is pay-what-you-can and all donations will go toward KID smART arts education programs in New Orleans public schools. Supplies are limited, so families are encouraged to pre-register for an ART JAM Kit at artjam21.eventbrite.com. Participants joining from out of town and families that have access to their own art supplies are welcome to skip the Drive-Through and dive straight into the activities.



ART JAM activities are easy enough for children to do on their own, but fun enough for the whole family to enjoy together. The activity lineup includes sidewalk chalk poetry, rubber band bands, love drops, family recipes, community-inspired monologues, and more. The full activity lineup will be announced at kidsmart.org/artjam on April 28th! Activities can last the day, the month, or until the next ART JAM, but there is a reward for immediate imagination: families that complete at least one activity and submit a photo of their work of art on May 8th will be entered into a raffle to win several prizes.



More information: kidsmart.org/artjam

Register for an ART JAM Kit >> artjam21.eventbrite.com



About KID smART: For more than two decades, KID smART has collaborated with New Orleans public schools to blend the arts into academic lessons to make classrooms more effective and joyful places to learn. Through full-year artist residencies, students in KID smART Creative Schools have proven to grow academically, artistically, and emotionally. In addition to its work in New Orleans, KID smART provides professional development and thought partnership to school districts and organizations around the country including the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Los Angeles Unified School District, and Harvard's Project Zero. Contact Information KID smART

Cheryl Manley

5049401994



www.kidsmart.org



