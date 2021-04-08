Another Launch Potato Partner Reaches $1B "Unicorn" Status

Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

Launch Potato is a digital marketing company that provides customer acquisition solutions through its own and operated portfolio of brands and technologies. The company has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. Launch Potato believes in building teams that can solve complex problems using smart marketing, excellent engineering, data science, and fun! Launch Potato is hiring. Delray Beach, FL, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Launch Potato is proud to announce another one of its clients, Fetch Rewards, has reached $1 billion dollars "unicorn" status. Fetch Rewards, a Madison-based consumer loyalty and retail awards app, recently announced raising $210 million, valuing the firm more than $1 billion.Launch Potato fuels customer acquisition for Fetch Rewards, acting as a strategic partner to meet their growth goals."The Fetch Rewards team is thrilled to reach "unicorn" status with the latest Series D funding! We're not only growing the company at light speed but also growing our user-base with the help of the Launch Potato team. We've been able to rely on the team to bring quality users looking for ways to save money into the Fetch family," said Fetch Rewards Sr. Marketing Manager, Austin Thompson.Fueled by rapid customer growth, Launch Potato clients have raised over $9.5 billion in total capital in the last twelve months alone. Additional Launch Potato clients who recently reached unicorn status include Instacart, Public, Chime, and Robinhood.“Our team is extremely passionate about helping clients achieve milestones. In recent months, we have generated over two million new customers for partners like Fetch Rewards," said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato.About Launch PotatoThe world’s fastest-growing brands choose Launch Potato for their most critical area of growth, customer acquisition.Launch Potato is a digital marketing company that provides customer acquisition solutions through its own and operated portfolio of brands and technologies. The company has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. Launch Potato believes in building teams that can solve complex problems using smart marketing, excellent engineering, data science, and fun! Launch Potato is hiring. Contact Information Launch Potato

