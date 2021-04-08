Loveforce International Releases Got No Money by inRchild

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, April 9, 2021, Loveforce International will Release Got No Money by inRchild and giveaway the book Become The Person You've Always Wanted To Be.

inRchild’s “Got No Money” is about desperation created by not having the money you need when you need it. In the lyric the protagonist is even trying to collect debts from people who owe him money but to no avail. The instrumentation suggests hip hop but with more beats per second than what is usual for Hip Hop music.



Loveforce International will give away both the English & Spanish versions of Become The Person You Always Wanted To Be by author Mark Wilkins. The Spanish version of the book is titled Como convertirse en la persona que siempre ha deseado ser. The book offers a simple, method of making positive changes in your life. It includes worksheets to reinforce the information in the book.



“I Purposely paired the e-book with this particular song because I feel that if we are going to introduce a problem like not having money we could at least suggest a solution which we did in the book we are giving away which provides profound yet easy to understand method of transforming oneself,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas.



The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, April 9th only. The two digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, KKBox, YouTube Music, Deezer, Media Net, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, Boom Play, Napster, Touch Tones, Snapchat Beta, Soundtrack by Twitch, Net east, Ten Cent, and TikTok.



