Ignitarium Opens New Office in Japan

Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in Semiconductor, AI, and Embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin) and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. San Jose, CA, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ignitarium announced the opening of its new office at Yokohama, Japan, thereby strengthening its presence in the APAC market, while it gears up for its fast-approaching 10th anniversary. This strategic expansion is a further step in Ignitarium’s journey as a key player in the Semiconductor, Embedded and AI space with a global footprint spanning APAC, North America and Europe. The company has its headquarters at Bengaluru, India."The decision to expand into Japan and open our fifth office was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO & Co-founder, Ignitarium. "We are keen to ride on the opportunities arising from the economic development of this region, which includes some of the key technology market leaders. It is a forward-thinking move to enable servicing this market from within, thereby capitalising as well as enabling the renowned Japanese efficiency. The new office will enable us to connect further with the Japanese market and strengthen our technology capabilities in the region."Rick Murayama, VP - Sales & Marketing – APAC and Head – Ignitarium Japan, who will lead the business development activities in Japan added, "At Ignitarium, we continue to focus on innovation in order to enable our clients experience the unique AI-powered intelligence they seek in Society 5.0 comprising the digitization of Automotive, Industrial, Consumer, Infrastructure, Health care and Logistics."Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering house that combines its deep expertise in Semiconductor, AI, and Embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. Since its inception in 2012, Ignitarium, which has a global footprint with presence in India (Bengaluru and Kochi), USA (San Jose and Austin) and Europe, has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Contact Information Ignitarium

