Engagedly Releases Tangerine LMS to Enhance Organizational Learning Experience

Engagedly recently announced the release of their new enhancement, Tangerine Learning Management System. With advanced features and user-centered approach, this digital learning module is all set to take organizational learning experience to the next level.

Through Tangerine LMS, HRs can manage organizational e-learning courses and track their completions and results. They can even track the learner's progress. Additionally, this learning module provides valuable analytics on a training’s effectiveness.



Some of the key benefits of Tangerine LMS are:



- User-centered approach to make the search process seamless



- Separated by categories and subcategories with the intent of finding learning courses relevant to the user’s interest



- Enhanced reporting capabilities



- Easier enrollment options



- Enhanced dashboard to help managers and people leaders analyze course completion, track organizational learning and the time invested in learning



"Performance Management, without emphasis on learning and development, is one of the key factors why there is a widespread discontent with the performance management processes. With our next-generation Learning Management System - Tangerine release, our clients can drive even higher adoption, development, and growth for their people." - Says Sri Chellappa, Co-founder and President at Engagedly



Its Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) parameter allows organizations to capture information like gender, ethnicity, veteran status, and differently-abled, while creating a user account. These insights will help track and improve a company's D&I metrics and further its strategy. With advanced analytics for HRs at various levels like Business Unit, Department, Job Title, and Location, Tangerine LMS is an excellent addition to the learning management system.



About Engagedly



Built on best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People+Strategy platform is built to drive performance outcomes starting with their people. With Engagedly's Modular Platform, organizations can execute their strategy with goals/OKRs, performance appraisals, and 360-degree reviews. Further, they can enable their people development with one-on-one feedback, LMS, mentoring or coaching, and engage their people with recognition and rewards, employee surveys, and social praise.



