The latest carbon fibre road frame from ICAN represents the cutting edge in aero technology and design. The A22 Disc Road Frame has smooth wind-cheating lines. It is also optimized for 700c wheels and disc brakes plus electronic gear controls. This is a truly modern design, for 2021. Clearance is sufficient for 28mm tires. A stripped 54cm frame laid up in Toray T700 is a featherweight 1150 grams.

The A22 Disc Road Frame stands out with low “shot-in” seat stays and a top tube which slopes less than most other designs. Both of these elements assist a smoother air flow over the frame – like the curving seat tube, which shelters part of the the rear wheel. Cables and hoses are run internally. Another detail of the the aero design is a head tube with a tear-drop cross section.



Perhaps the customer may ask: What type of bike handlebar should I use? The engineer from ICAN Cycling, Ale said, "Eventhough This frame is compatible with multiple handlebars, we recommend using HBA22, which is available in three stem lengths and handlebar widths, to avoid inconvenience."



ICAN's Speed Balanced Geometry rules the dimensions of all five available sizes, for optimum road handling. Seat tubes range from the 45cm to 57cm. Seat angle is 73.5º on the smallest size, and a 72º for tall riders – to bring them both “over their work.” The lively wheelbase on the smallest frame is 954cm, with 1003cm on the largest. But all sizes have close-coupled 405cm chain stays and a fork rake of 45mm. Speed Balanced Geometry dictates a head angle of 71º for the 45cm frame and a steep 75.5º for the 57cm type. The result is a handling bonus for the rider – a frame that gives a lively feel on the road – for a bike that responds instantly when a racer sprints.



As a modern road frame, the A22 accepts only state-of-the art running gear. Bottom bracket is the tried and trusted BB86. Easily-fitted flat-mount 140mm disc brakes have been part of the design since it was on the drawing board. All frames take 12mm thru-axles – 100mm front and 142mm rear. As well as disc brakes, the A22 Road frame is optimized for a group set that shifts electronically.



The A22 Disc Road frame may be the new kid on the block in the year of its launch by ICAN, but the design is forward looking. It has the potential to become a classic as the years go by – as a frame on its own and also as the heart of a highly competitive bike with disc brakes and the latest electronic group set.



In addition to the excellent performance of the A22, the most exciting thing is its price.



Compared with other brand frames with the same configuration on the market, such as fulcrum, etc., A22 can be described as a killer for cycling enthusiasts. The retail price of The A22 Disc Road Frame is only 630$.



The A22 Disc Road Frame is currently on sale on the ICAN official website, and the stock is limited.



About ICAN Cycling



Shenzhen ICAN Sports Co., Ltd. located in Shenzhen, is the best manufacturer for carbon wheelsets, carbon frames, and carbon bike parts, which is one of the most influential carbon bike manufacturers in China.



ICAN Sports Co., Ltd. Found in 2009, more than 200 workers, producing about 1700 pcs carbon frames and 2000 pcs carbon wheelsets per month.



