How Robot Technology is Reshaping Entertainment at Events in the UK; Photobooths.co.uk Leading the Way in Robotics Technology

So, what is the main attraction at your event? West Midlands, United Kingdom, April 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- What do you get when you combine a laptop, semi-reflective observation glass, and a camera? Magic mirrors and photo booths That’s all they were – simple contraptions that excited people by offering them relevant contextual information like weather, news headlines, traffic information, and so on.Today magic mirrors have come a long way. They are autonomous, interactive, and the main attraction at every major event in the UK – weddings, receptions, marketing conventions, fashion shows, and others.As robotic magic mirrors became more popular, photobooths are making a comeback and with them are coming other products such as table selfies . In their new avatar, photobooths, just like magic mirrors and table selfies, became autonomous as well as interactive.Here’s why event managers, restaurants, and venues are clamouring to get their hands on these brilliant robotic attractions: Photobooths.co.uk have been manufacturing Photo booths for over 15 years and have slowly seen the changes occur within the market. Event Hosts no longer just want stand alone Booths but want the more innovative Robot Photographers that will interact with their guests, move around autonomously and create their own entertainment.1. They Are MagicalRobotic photo booths, magic mirrors, and table selfies are more popular now than they have ever been. People love their interactivity; they love the high-quality photos and they love the great time they can have as a group.Naturally, these robotic devices end up becoming the center of attractions at every event. These robots have become essential attractions at every party or event. Many restaurants already installing robots such as service robots are also considering the value of having Robot Photo Booths in their venue’s.2. They Are ProfitableGuests cherish the instant photo prints produced by photo booths, magic mirrors, and table selfies. Nobody leaves the party without one. So, a typical table selfie Robot breaks even after only 13 events. Everything after that is just profit that goes directly to your business.Consumer robots are a new thing, and they continue to fascinate people, robots like photo booths, magic mirrors, and table selfies offer more than just a scratch to people’s curiosity. They offer an experience that people remember for a long time. So, the robotic photographers aren’t just party accessories; they are the party attraction.With these robot photographers, expect more guests, more business and more profits.3. They Are Easy to CareThe interactive robot photographers come with a standard warranty of anywhere between 12 months to 24 months. And, most vendors offer quick and responsive support 24/7.Some of the vendors go one step ahead and offer Robot hire too, So, no investment, pay as you go, and enjoy all the business that they bring.The Future is NowRobot photographers are already revolutionizing the events in the UK and have become all but essential for every event that matters. Table selfies are a common sight at daytime events, while the photobooths and magic mirrors rock the evening events with blitz and glamor.Photobooths.co.uk have supplied and manufactured Photo booths for over 15 years but are now very much working within the Robotics industry. We have a range of new products coming through that combine both the traditional Photo Booth and Robotics, one new product coming through which is proving incredibly popular for the events Industry is Eva Photography Robot So, what is the main attraction at your event?