Enthusiast Gaming Signs Premium Content Partnership with ESPAT TV

Partnership to produce premium gaming and eSports content leveraging Enthusiast Gaming’s content distribution capabilities, especially in streaming and social video, across integrated platform of digital assets.

Globally networked and inspired by gaming culture, design, creativity and storytelling, ESPAT TV’s Creative Collective, which consists of Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol, PRG and Movers+Shakers, has produced work across the globe partnering with publishers, brands, live events and advertising agencies alike.



“ESPAT TV is a strong producer of gaming and entertainment content across multiple distribution channels, and we are thrilled to enter into such a like-minded partnership that brings new storytelling possibilities to our platform of fan communities,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "With the unique advantage provided by this Creative Collective, we aim to further the production of premium gaming content across social-video and entertainment platforms."



“Partnering with Enthusiast Gaming is an amazing opportunity, and we are excited to produce cutting edge content. We share the same creative vision and always put the gaming community first. This partnership is about growth, aligning with the largest gaming community in North America. ESPAT TV team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the ESPAT TV name synonymous with first-class storytelling, entertainment and narratives,” said Dante Simpson, CEO of ESPAT TV.



Dante Simpson

646-417-8198



www.espat.tv



