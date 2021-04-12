Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "U Can Do It" by Mark Wood

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "U Can Do It," an inspirational memoir for students by Mark Wood.

Mark Wood writes:

“The summer of 2020 threw so many challenges to us all whilst we live through one of the worst things in life. The COVID-19 Pandemic. With it, many businesses fell and a year of schools, colleges and universities closed. Students were sent into orbit with exam cancellations, unknown grades and asking themselves: What on earth do I do with my career and life?



"As a teenager back in 1984, I had no vision or direction as to where I wanted to go in life. Academics and sports were not really on the agenda for me, yet I had to find that one thing which could make me a success.



"Which way to turn? What opportunities were there? How would I make decisions that would outline my future path overcoming the challenges?”



"U Can Do It" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 92 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941182 and 9781800941212

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08WK2TPT9

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/UCDI

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About Mark Wood

Taking the opportunity to write this book was driven by Mark’s ambition and determination. Even today, after his great successes, he knows he has not reached his pinnacle. Still having that fire in his belly that he had all those years ago to continue creating and taking brands and companies beyond their expectations.



He comments that: “It’s like having a travel bug! Once it’s in you, it never leaves you.”



Mark truly hopes this short book of inspiration will help students, if they have the same mind as he did at leaving school. Also, that it will help those who have been at the forefront of any loss of business.



Even in these bad times, there are lots of companies and industries doing well.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

