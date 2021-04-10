Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Brian Tyndall on 30 Years

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Brian Tyndall on the 30th anniversary of his employment with the company.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, April 10, 2021 --(



Robert Miller, the company's President, recently congratulated employee Brian Tyndall for achieving his 30th anniversary with the company. "I feel extremely fortunate to have been working for Future Electronics for 30 years, and I hope to continue for many, many more," he said. "The company is great, and the people are awesome."



Brian began his journey at Future Electronics on November 13, 1990 in the company's Communications Department. Two years later, he moved to Branch Coordination, where he handled quotes and purchase orders for Germany, the UK and North America, adding Hong Kong and Taiwan to his responsibilities in 1993.



From 1994 to 1999, Brian worked in Product Marketing, first as an Expeditor and then as an Asset Manager. In April 1999 he joined the Marketing Operations group, and then the Sales team in 2001, where he assumed the role of Contract Administrator for Military customers. Since 2004, Brian has worked as an Account Executive for various divisions with a focus on government procurement, adding Tariffs and Inventory Analyst responsibilities in 2020.



"Hard work and dedication have definitely paid off for me at Future Electronics," he said. "Being able to help support my family and watch my kids grow up in the beautiful Pointe Claire area makes me feel very lucky."



Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future Electronics' employees are its greatest asset. The company values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



