Peoples Processing Appoints Rich Kean as Senior Manager, Client Engagement

marketing@ml.peoplesprocessing.com Austin, TX, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Peoples Processing, Inc., a DBA of Direct Mortgage, Corp., announced today that it has recently appointed Rich Kean as Senior Manager, Client Engagement. In this new role, Rich will be responsible for bringing in and managing new strategic partnerships with marquee clients.Before joining Peoples Processing, Rich spent 20 years at Sutherland Global Services in various capacities including Business Development and relationship management for Banking, Mortgage, and Insurance Services. Rich was instrumental in uncovering large strategic opportunities for Sutherland.Speaking on the occasion, Sam Verma, CEO at Peoples Processing said “Rich will be a valuable addition to our team and will play an important role in our growth plans.”Rich said, “It’s clearly a time of unprecedented change in the mortgage industry, and joining Peoples Processing is the right move. Their ability to quickly deliver value for clients coupled with an aggressive growth plan is very exciting. I look forward to what the future holds not only for the industry but also for Peoples Processing.”About Peoples Processing Inc.Peoples Processing has been serving the mortgage industry for 10+ years. We offer end-to-end mortgage servicing support right from Loan Boarding to managing default operations and loss mitigation. Peoples Processing is a DBA of Direct Mortgage, Corp., Midvale, UT, (NMLS # 9612)For more information, visit us online at peoplesprocessing.comMedia Contact:marketing@ml.peoplesprocessing.com Contact Information Peoples Processing

