Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: CODIANT Join Forces with Healthcare Technology Experts to Address HealthTech Challenges

CODIANT works together with a panel of healthcare technology experts to counter healthcare challenges and queries faced by care providers.

East Moline, IL, April 10, 2021 --(



The core members in the Healthcare Technology Expert Panel (HTEP) include health economists, health care practitioners, individuals with qualifications in healthcare regulatory compliance, subject matter experts to serve for all topics under consideration that includes but not limited to HIPAA compliant healthcare IT solutions, telemedicine apps, vaccine administration solution, remote patient monitoring, hospital management software, and clinical software.



The newly appointed HTEP at CODIANT are industry experts gathered to address concerns encountered by hospital organizations, clinical chains, and care providers in effective healthcare service delivery. In their one-on-one discussion and virtual meetings with care providers, they will educate, inspire, and discuss doubts ranging from big healthcare innovation questions to small pain points to streamline care that could create a profound impact on care delivery and positive patient outcomes.



Vikrant Jain, CEO of CODIANT, said: “Several patient-centered technological solutions have been launched to promote patient engagement, reduce operating costs, advance the quality of virtual care, and meet regulatory and privacy challenges. But still, there are many healthcare organizations untouched by it. This sporadic gap in leveraging innovations drove us to kick things off with industry leaders. We are excited to unleash new modern healthcare technologies making a real difference in the healthcare ecosystem.”



HTEP at CODIANT that came into action on World Health Day 2021 received an overwhelming response. The expert panel guided a couple of organizations and clinics by highlighting the appropriate ways, tips, and applications available in digital health that can help attract more patients, increase patient engagement, prevent no-shows and cancellations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce practice workload.



CODIANT has empowered several hospitals and healthcare organizations with its white-label, ready-to-deploy product “Teledocto.” Besides, the company is making headlines in the healthcare industry for providing much-needed assistance to healthcare organizations in the ongoing crisis COVID-19 through their innovative healthcare IT services that include development of telehealth apps, remote patient monitoring solutions, clinical management software, BI/Analytics, and HIPAA compliant mHealth web and app solutions.



For more information about their recently joined forces with “Healthcare Technology Expert Panel” or to connect with them to gain better insights, identify transparent approaches, and demonstrations on healthcare service enhancement contact: info@codiant.com



About CODIANT

CODIANT, a YASH technologies company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.



As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients’ enterprises belonging to industries like Healthcare, eCommerce, On-demand Delivery, Transport & Logistics, Real Estate and more. East Moline, IL, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On World Health Day 2021, CODIANT, a leading Healthcare Solutions Provider and Custom Software Development Company, pooled resources of healthcare technology experts to tackle and resolve persistent healthcare challenges trailing in modern health through innovative IT solutions.The core members in the Healthcare Technology Expert Panel (HTEP) include health economists, health care practitioners, individuals with qualifications in healthcare regulatory compliance, subject matter experts to serve for all topics under consideration that includes but not limited to HIPAA compliant healthcare IT solutions, telemedicine apps, vaccine administration solution, remote patient monitoring, hospital management software, and clinical software.The newly appointed HTEP at CODIANT are industry experts gathered to address concerns encountered by hospital organizations, clinical chains, and care providers in effective healthcare service delivery. In their one-on-one discussion and virtual meetings with care providers, they will educate, inspire, and discuss doubts ranging from big healthcare innovation questions to small pain points to streamline care that could create a profound impact on care delivery and positive patient outcomes.Vikrant Jain, CEO of CODIANT, said: “Several patient-centered technological solutions have been launched to promote patient engagement, reduce operating costs, advance the quality of virtual care, and meet regulatory and privacy challenges. But still, there are many healthcare organizations untouched by it. This sporadic gap in leveraging innovations drove us to kick things off with industry leaders. We are excited to unleash new modern healthcare technologies making a real difference in the healthcare ecosystem.”HTEP at CODIANT that came into action on World Health Day 2021 received an overwhelming response. The expert panel guided a couple of organizations and clinics by highlighting the appropriate ways, tips, and applications available in digital health that can help attract more patients, increase patient engagement, prevent no-shows and cancellations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce practice workload.CODIANT has empowered several hospitals and healthcare organizations with its white-label, ready-to-deploy product “Teledocto.” Besides, the company is making headlines in the healthcare industry for providing much-needed assistance to healthcare organizations in the ongoing crisis COVID-19 through their innovative healthcare IT services that include development of telehealth apps, remote patient monitoring solutions, clinical management software, BI/Analytics, and HIPAA compliant mHealth web and app solutions.For more information about their recently joined forces with “Healthcare Technology Expert Panel” or to connect with them to gain better insights, identify transparent approaches, and demonstrations on healthcare service enhancement contact: info@codiant.comAbout CODIANTCODIANT, a YASH technologies company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients’ enterprises belonging to industries like Healthcare, eCommerce, On-demand Delivery, Transport & Logistics, Real Estate and more. Contact Information Codiant Software Technologies

Mr. Vikrant Jain

+1-309-278-0633



www.codiant.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend