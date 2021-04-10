Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from eRevMax Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: The Venue Jeddah Corniche Experiences 37% Increase in Reservations with RateTiger

Strongly recommends eRevMax solutions for rate shopping and online distribution

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2021 --



The revenue management team at The Venue Jeddah Corniche has been able to efficiently manage and update online rates, inventory, and reservations directly from their Micros PMS in real-time. This has led to reduction in manpower requirement to manage the channels constantly, saving the hotel a lot of time and still providing error-free and quick updates.



“We are delighted to have RateTiger as our connectivity partner – it is a great investment that has given us very good ROI. Over the past couple of years, our reservations have grown by 37% which translates to over 12 million SAR! RateTiger provides all the major OTAs including regional channels and wholesalers to efficiently distribute rates and inventory, which has resulted in improved occupancy and revenue. RateTiger has the highest quality of channel connections and the speed, accuracy, and ease with which we can manage our online operations is fantastic,” said Anas Arjawi, Revenue & E-Commerce Manager, The Venue Jeddah Corniche.



The 5-star property also uses RateTiger’s On-Demand Shopper to monitor market trends and rate movement across various channels as well as RateTiger Booking Engine for improving direct bookings. Anas further states, “RateTiger’s pricing reports are very useful as they are in real-time and accurate. We know when competitors are changing prices and we can act immediately and modify our rates to suit our strategy.”



"Saudi Arabia is currently one of the top tourist destinations, and it is important for hotels to keep rate competitive and show availability across sales channels to attract guests. RateTiger’s motto is to help hotels ‘Save Time, Make Money’ and this recommendation is a true testimony to our efforts. We are glad that our extensive channel ecosystem has helped The Venue to improve exposure and tap new markets. We continue to invest in our channel connectivity and system infrastructure to provide hotels with solutions that they can benefit from daily," said Swati Keshri, Regional Sales Manager – EMEA, eRevMax



