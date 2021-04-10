Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Shift7 Digital Are Excited to Announce Their Partnership That Will Bring a Digital Experience to B2B Manufacturers

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Shift7 Digital, a Modern Digital Agency for Manufacturers based in New York, Raleigh and Los Angeles, USA.

Marietta, GA, April 10, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Shift7 Digital is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers and their customers. Backed by a team of experts with deep industry insights, Shift7 truly understands the challenges and opportunities facing the B2B market today and delivers a customized, yet prescriptive process for partnering with companies as they evolve from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach. Shift7 is modernizing manufacturing to help businesses transform through digital marketing to drive connections, commerce, and revenue.



“We are pleased to be partnering with Commercient,” said Wesley Firestone, Sales Operations Manager at Shift7 Digital. “SYNC offers a pre-built app that can be customized according to what our customers need in order to provide the best digital experience for B2B manufacturers,” she explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are excited to be partnering with Shift7 Digital,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Shift7 Digital is known for bringing a digital experience to B2B manufacturers. We believe with their services and our data integration, our mutual clients will have great success in achieving their goals,” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Shift7 Digital, a Modern Digital Agency for Manufacturers.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Shift7 Digital is revolutionizing the digital experience for manufacturers and their customers. Backed by a team of experts with deep industry insights, Shift7 truly understands the challenges and opportunities facing the B2B market today and delivers a customized, yet prescriptive process for partnering with companies as they evolve from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach. Shift7 is modernizing manufacturing to help businesses transform through digital marketing to drive connections, commerce, and revenue.“We are pleased to be partnering with Commercient,” said Wesley Firestone, Sales Operations Manager at Shift7 Digital. “SYNC offers a pre-built app that can be customized according to what our customers need in order to provide the best digital experience for B2B manufacturers,” she explained.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are excited to be partnering with Shift7 Digital,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “Shift7 Digital is known for bringing a digital experience to B2B manufacturers. We believe with their services and our data integration, our mutual clients will have great success in achieving their goals,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient