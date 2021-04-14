Q-Net Security Partners with Custom Technologies on Hardsec Devices

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Q-Net Security Press Release

St. Louis, MO, April 14, 2021 --(



QNS’ novel “quantum-compute resistant” network devices, or “Q-Boxes,” secure network data against sophisticated cyberattacks. They also provide protection on a level previously unattainable even by nation-state encryption.



Since Custom Technologies is an expert in business logistics and actual physical manufacturing, all of the machining, testing, and assembly work of the Q-Boxes will be completed at their manufacturing facility, located in Brentwood, Missouri. QNS’ focus will remain on the product’s design at their facility in St. Louis County.



"At Custom Technologies, we're really excited about this opportunity to support something critically important on the global stage," said Ellen Mell, CEO of Custom Technologies. "Cybersecurity is a key issue facing the world and we're proud to manufacture the Q-Box using our facility right here in Missouri, supporting domestic supply lines of critical technology."



“We’re excited to source an increased volume of Q-Boxes from Custom Technologies,” said Dr. Ron Indeck, CEO of QNS. “Our goal at QNS has been to get this technology in the hands of the industries that need it, like critical infrastructure. It’s a great step forward to be able to secure local suppliers for our technology and we anticipate increased distribution, along with faster adoption because of it.”



Custom Technologies offers a signature Minimum Viable Launch approach that includes the designing, engineering, prototyping, producing, operationalizing, and launching of products. QNS is partnering with Custom Technologies at the producing stage. Custom Technologies also provides sophisticated lot and serial tracking that will ensure every Q-Box is secure and all components are tracked through the entire production process. This project is now underway and will continue into the next year.



About Custom Technologies LLC



Custom Technologies LLC is a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm. Centrally located in the U.S. heartland, their highly experienced engineers and manufacturing experts specialize in launching and making products. Custom Technologies offers a broad array of stand-alone services, up to and including complete turnkey manufacturing solutions. Their wide range of offerings allows them to serve a multitude of client types, from startups and investors to large, well-established companies.



About Q-Net Security, Inc.



Johnathan Mell

314-753-7370



https://qnetsecurity.com/



