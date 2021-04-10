Spencer Savings Bank Appoints George Celentano to Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, April 10, 2021 --(



Celentano has almost 30 years of retail bank management and leadership experience. He joined Spencer in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking and quickly ascended to his current role. He leads almost 200 employees in the retail division and oversees the financial center network, retail training, retail service, deposit operations, community development, government banking and small business lending areas.



“In his short time here, George has proven himself to be a valuable visionary, strong leader and great team player. He has played an integral role in the bank’s recent growth and success,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “George has demonstrated not only a tireless commitment to meeting and exceeding our customers’ needs and expectations, but also to strengthening our community support and relationships. He is an instrumental part of our leadership team and will help us continue to grow and expand, as we serve our customers with excellence and continue to be a constant pillar of strength and support for our community.”



Prior to joining Spencer Savings Bank, Celentano held roles as SVP, Regional Manager at both Provident Bank and PNC Bank. During his career he has also held Vice President, branch management positions at Valley National Bank and Carteret Savings Bank. Celentano served on the Board of Directors for the Greater Paterson Chamber of Commerce, Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce and Alzheimer’s New Jersey’s Gala Committee. He resides in Verona with his wife and daughter.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



