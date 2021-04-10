Press Releases Answer Media Press Release

RAD & SPACEMOB studio Announce Partnership Agreement

Collaboration Brings LevelUP TV and Dark Corners Channel to RAD TV Customers.

Overland Park, KS, April 10, 2021



LevelUP TV is the 24-hour television destination for Levelup.com, the #1 gaming website in Latin America and Mexico.



Dark Corners Channel brings some of the most mysterious, scariest and unexplained stories to your screen.



“We’re beyond excited to be partnering with RAD who’s unique integrations span across 110mm Sony Playstation Consoles in addition to Android and iOS. RAD’s reach is superior when it comes to gaming consoles and interactive user experiences and we have compelling gaming and mystery/paranormal/horror content we think their audience will embrace,” said Danielle Bourassa, VP of Partnerships at Answer Media.



“We are very excited about getting into RAD TV and being able to reach and interact with their audience,” said Roberto Jimenez, editor in Chief at LevelUP. “RAD TV is only the first of several collaborations that we are planning with our new partner, SPACEMOB, with the purpose of taking our great video content to the largest number of people that we can.”



The launch of LevelUP TV and the Dark Corners Channel on the RAD TV lineup expands both RAD’s offering of gaming-specific content for its huge PlayStation audience, and increases the depth and diversity of RAD’s content offering with more for those who crave a good spine-tingling story.



About SPACEMOB studio

Answer Media is a digital agency focused on an OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio, helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience.



About RAD

Matt Brummett

816-629-6127



www.answermedia.com



