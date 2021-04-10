ZoneTV and SPACEMOB studio Ink Distribution Deal

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Answer Media Press Release

Overland Park, KS, April 10, 2021 --(



The programming being provided for the zone·ify multi-channel video service includes a nice mix of entertainment including SPACEMOB originals and series and movies exclusive to SPACEMOB for distribution.



“We are excited to be partnering with zone·tv to diversify our distribution and create new revenue opportunities for our content partners. Zone·tv’s platform is an engaging experience that uses intuitive learning to drive more views to our content,” said Danielle Bourassa, Vice President of Partnerships at SPACEMOB.



“SPACEMOB studio has created meaningful connections with audiences resulting in millions of views of their content,” said Jeff Weber, CEO of zone·tv. “This is a story we’re happy to be a part of, partnerships like this one make the zone·ify service stronger.”



Zone·ify is powered by zone·tv’s Studio (cloud-based video curation and programming platform), using proprietary software and Machine Learning algorithms developed by zone·tv. The experience is designed to provide a rich discovery and lean-back viewing experience – like Pandora for video. Professionally curated stories are delivered, based on what the individual viewer wants to see. Studio’s robust programming tools seamlessly create intelligent, personally curated, automated and highly engaging thematic linear channels that help viewers discover content that appeals to their own sensibilities.



Zone·ify is a unique and engaging multi-channel video service that consists of beautifully curated stories, personalized to the viewer for the ultimate video entertainment experience.



About SPACEMOB studio

Answer Media is a digital agency focused on OTT distribution, development and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience.



For more info, visit www.answermedia.com or www.spacemobstudio.com.



About Zone TV

Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv™ Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth. Zone·tv has become the largest provider of thematic subscription video on demand services in North America with more than 18 SVOD channels.



Its diverse programming can be seen on, Comcast Xfinity, X1, DIRECTV, Rogers Ignite TV, CenturyLink Prism TV, AT&T U-verse, TELUS Optik TV, Bell Fibe TV, Frontier Vantage and FiOS, Armstrong Cable and others. The company has offices in Toronto, Canada.



Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv.



Matt Brummett

816-629-6127



www.answermedia.com



