New Shop, Our Haus, Revolutionizes Online Home Decor Shopping

Our Haus, launched by serial-entrepreneur Maddy Corbin, combines timeless and unique home decor items that will revolutionize your home's space.

www.ourhauscollection.com Indianapolis, IN, April 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Serial-Entrepreneur Maddy Corbin, has launched a new online home decor shop, Our Haus, that will have you ready to redecorate your entire home. This new drop-shipping model store features pieces thoughtfully sourced from all over the world bringing you a one-stop-shopping experience. Whether you are looking for pieces to fill your open shelving in the kitchen, or the perfect coffee table, Our Haus has a little bit of everything. Founder Maddy Corbin has over 7-years experience in the social media and branding world. Successfully launching many brands, when asked about her experience thus far with OH, she said, “Our Haus have been my favorite project yet! It was actually founded on some of my favorite memories with my mom! When I was younger we could spend hours building out our dream homes on Pinterest. I thought it would be so fun to be able to bring those boards to life with this home decor collection.” Corbin said she has many plans for the future of Our Haus including and outdoor collection “Haus & Garden” that is set to launch on 1 May 2021. In the last year, we all have truly learned the important of making your space feel like a sanctuary. Shop Our Haus, making any haus a home.www.ourhauscollection.com Contact Information Our Haus

