Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility in Texas

SRE Self Storage is a 71-unit storage facility located in Grayson County on the east side of Van Alstyne, Texas. Grayson County, which has seen growth of over 2% per year since 2016, will soon be welcoming the new master planned mixed use and residential development called Mantua which will build 6,000 houses and includes 675 acres of commercial space. The facility has easy access off of FM 3133 and has enough acreage still to add another building or two to maximize the acreage.



Fort Worth, TX, April 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The North Texas Argus Team of Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant closed their third self-storage transaction of 2021 with SRE Self-Storage in Van Alstyne, TX to a local investor. The facility sits on 1.5 acres and offers 9,400 rentable square feet of storage. The sale closed March 2021.

SRE Self Storage is a 71-unit storage facility located in Grayson County on the east side of Van Alstyne, Texas. Grayson County, which has seen growth of over 2% per year since 2016, will soon be welcoming the new master planned mixed use and residential development called Mantua which will build 6,000 houses and includes 675 acres of commercial space. The facility has easy access off of FM 3133 and has enough acreage still to add another building or two to maximize the acreage.

Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now, the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Advisors
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



