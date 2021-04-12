Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cortical.io Press Release

Cortical.io Message Intelligence Solution Improves Accuracy of Processing Unstructured Documents

Cortical.io NLU Technology is Changing the Game in Intelligent Document Processing.

New York, NY, April 12, 2021



Leveraging Cortical’s patented method for natural language understanding (NLU), Message Intelligence 2.1 enables higher productivity, fewer false positives, less manual intervention saving time and money. It also requires far less material to train custom classifiers and extraction models, making time to production/value a fraction of other tools available. This is particularly valuable around situations where there is a lack of training material.



The product allows a user to effortlessly create pipelines to intelligently process documents. A key capability of Message Intelligence 2.1 is that it allows a subject matter expert to easily create pipelines with components including inputs, filters, classifiers, extractions, and actions. The product comes with easy-to-use tools for building classifiers and extraction models, so that subject matter experts do not need the intervention of AI experts or data scientists to adapt the system to the specific classification and extraction needs of their organization.



“A new wave of automation is sweeping businesses, and it’s increasingly built around intelligent technologies,” said Neil Ward-Dutton, VP of IDC Europe’s Intelligent Business Execution Practice. “Today’s Intelligent Document Processing technologies bring a new level of scalability and effectiveness to automation of work by processing unstructured text and are vital for any organization wanting to become more agile, more resilient, and more responsive.”



“Corporations are overwhelmed with the wide range of interactions with a variety of external stakeholders – be it via emails, web contact forms or social media messages,” said Thomas Reinemer, COO at Cortical. “In today’s market, everyone expects quick responses. Speed and agility have become critical to stay competitive. Assuring these interactions are compliant with regulations is also an issue in certain verticals such as insurance, banking, and financial services.”



Cortical’s Message Intelligence solution is ideal in situations where large quantities of messages and documents come in daily through emails, website submissions or social media. Examples are submission processing for the insurance industry, business process outsourcing for the transportation industry, customer service for financial institutions and billing processing for large organizations. These organizations interact through a variety of channels and documents including emails, attachments, text feeds and social media and can make enormous profitability gains by automating these interactions.



About Cortical

Cortical delivers AI-based business solutions which are quicker and easier to implement and more capable than current approaches. The company’s patented method of Natural Language Understanding enables enterprises to search, extract, and analyze information from unstructured text more effectively. The company’s solutions, including Contract Intelligence and Message Intelligence, cover a wide spectrum of use cases with proven implementations in Fortune 500 companies. Cortical is working to enable Semantic Supercomputing, the ability to process streams of natural language content at massive scale in real time using hardware acceleration.



Contact:

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

732-758-1100 office

Christof Roche

1-888-933-6658



www.cortical.io



