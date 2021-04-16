Kozy Furniture Opening New HQ in South Orange County

Press Releases Kozy Furniture Press Release

“After 39 years since its inception, Kozy Furniture launches aggressive national expansion plans in top 100 metro markets.”



Kozy Furniture started as a local community business and is now planning to expand and reach its growth potential. Established in 1982, Kozy Furniture was created by Founder & CEO, Larry Kozin.



After a chance meeting on the golf course with licensing expert, John Bellave, they co-founded Advanced Licensing and opened over 325 iDealFurniture locations in less than 10 years.



With that success behind them that focused on small-town local low-priced goods, Larry realized that post-pandemic Americans are looking to invest in higher quality, American made goods, and decided that now is the time to take Kozy Furniture to household name status, by partnering with talented entrepreneurs across the nation.



And now, he has a talented supporting cast to assist. First and foremost, it was announced that long-time furniture designer owner and entrepreneur, Al Heirani has been named the new President and has already made major updates to its world-class website, videos, and training systems, while Leonard Giaquinto has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Al says, “Every business I worked with has achieved incredible success,” which is why Larry knew he was the right guy to team up with to bring Kozy Furniture to the promised land.



Of course, there will be opportunities to connect with Kozy Furniture, Larry, and Al to start your own high-end furniture showroom business, which is very affordable, compared to traditional franchises, but comes with a greater profit potential with less risk than traditional franchises.



When talking about the launch of this national expansion, Larry stated: “I am most excited and motivated to have an impact in helping entrepreneurs acquire a business and financial system, beyond their wildest dreams.”



