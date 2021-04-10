Legislative Correspondent Morgan Guilbeau, from the Staff of Arizona’s 9th Congressional Representative Greg Stanton, Meets with the Team from Grab The Axe

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, April 10, 2021 --(



Morgan reaffirmed Rep. Stanton’s support for Arizona business owners and his solid stance on protecting Americans from online attacks. Correspondent Guilbeau was very open to both new ideas and suggestions for tackling the massive increase in cyber attacks since the start of the pandemic. Given Rep. Stanton’s long time support for business owners and American’s safety and privacy, we have no doubt that he will continue to help business owners secure their futures.



“With the pandemic restrictions and the ongoing situation in Washington, we are very grateful for the time to speak with Ms. Guilbeau,” stated Jeff Welch, “We look forward to working with Rep. Stanton and his staff in their continued support for Arizona businesses.”



Grab The Axe Consulting is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment. We can ensure the security of every aspect of your business, from lock and key to network intrusion. With Grab The Axe, you can get your security in hand. For more information, visit grabtheaxe.com or follow @grabtheaxe on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jeffrey Welch

602-828-0532



grabtheaxe.com



