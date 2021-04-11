Lanika Announces Release of ASAP NextGen 2021 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lanika Solutions Private Limited Press Release

New GENERATION command enables control of ray splitting and scatter.

Bangalore, India, April 11, 2021 --(



The release includes several new features such as the new GENERATION command.



For users performing stray light analysis of cameras or telescopes that have lenses, the new GENERATION command may reduce ray trace times by a factor of 10 to 100. GENERATION places an upper limit on combined ghost and scatter generations. This eliminates the tracing of unneeded child rays in optical systems where both ghosts and scatter are present. Additional features, include:



Highlights of ASAP 2021 V1:



- COATING TABLE: command reads a table of real or complex reflectance and transmittance values



- New GENERATION command enables control of ray splitting and scatter



- New CPC EDGE feature allows construction of a compound parabolic concentrator or ideal trough concentrator from a single edge



- New LSL Sources from Seoul Semiconductor



- EXTREMES command now works with multi-core processing; now examines all selected rays within all processor nodes to output global minima and maxima



- INTERPOLATE command now works with multi-core processing



Plus, helpful User Guides are available for each new command found in ASAP NextGen 2021v1.



Download today and discover the enhanced power, speed, accuracy and architectural modernization of ASAP NextGen 2021 V1.



Risk-Free Trial



ASAP, with its unmatched kernel technology, remains the industry standard in optical engineering software. It offers optical-system designers unmatched capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy.



Put ASAP’s latest release to the test with BRO's 14-day trial http://www.breault.com/software/try-asap-nextgen-free



Current ASAP Maintenance Plan Subscribers are eligible to download the new release via the secure download portal.



To learn more, or to request a demo, contact info@lanikasolutions.com



About Lanika Solutions



Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, ThermoFisher Scientific, IAV Group, MatCalc Engineering, MultiMechanics, Reactiv’IP, ExpertControl and Sigma Technology, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.



Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.



About Breault Research Organization (BRO)



BRO is an optical engineering firm that provides optical software products and training courses to help engineers turn creative visions into working prototypes. BRO’s team of engineers work on beyond-state-of-the-art projects for Fortune 500 companies, research institutions, and top government labs.



Mr. Nishath Ahmed

+91–80–2548 4844



www.lanikasolutions.com

TF-04, Gold Signature,

No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,

Bangalore - 560 005, India



