Pankhurst Gallery Celebrates Reopening

Hampshire art gallery Pankhurst Gallery is excited to announce that they will be reopening Monday, April 12, following the government's roadmap out of Lockdown.

Waterlooville, United Kingdom, April 11, 2021 --(



Artist Julia Pankhurst, (who is also the owner of Pankhurst Gallery) says, “I am thrilled to be getting the gallery ready for visitors again, especially after these past few months. Thanks to East Hampshire District Council for distributing the government's financial support so swiftly, we have been able to continue operating our business via online and click and collect services.



"I have a variety of original paintings, prints, greetings cards and giftware for people to browse through and I look forward welcoming you back! When allowed to, we will also be organising a grand reopening event to commemorate coming out of Lockdown!"



Please note, there will be social distancing measures in place to keep everyone safe and comfortable whilst they browse.



For further information, please contact Pankhurst Gallery on info@pankhurstgallery.com or call 02392 597399.

Katy Ladyman

02392 597399



pankhurstgallery.com



