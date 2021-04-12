"Tales of Sushi" by Marlan Warren Excerpt Featured in the Artifa[ctuals] Magazine

Press Releases Marlan Warren, Writer Press Release

The Artifa[ctuals] Website: www.theartifactuals.com Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On Monday, April 12, the online arts and culture magazine “The Artifa[ctuals]" will feature an excerpt from the upcoming novel, “Tales of Sushi,” by Marlan Warren, which focuses on the attraction between a lonely Caucasian American divorcee and a charming Japanese chef, who forge a cross-cultural friendship amid a lively sushi bar scene in the L.A. area.“The story is based on my diaries from when I frequented this ‘Cheers’-type sushi bar in L.A. in the nineties,” says Warren, who is also the author of the novel, “Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged [All’s Not Fair in Love or War].”The Artifa[ctuals] was launched in the Fall of 2020 by author Aris Janigian, whose novels include "Waiting for Lipchitz at Chateau Marmont," (17 weeks on the L.A. Times best-seller list), "This Angelic Land," and "Waiting for Sophia at Shutters on the Beach.""I really admire Aris’s vision and desire to create a collision space for critical thought and artistic expression," says Warren. "It’s an honor to be invited to participate."The Artifa[ctuals] Website: www.theartifactuals.com Contact Information Marlan Warren, Writer

