Earliest Surviving Hindu Paintings Reveal New History of Indian Art

30 years ago, Ajanta Caves was revealed to the world through the power of its paintings. Through extensive research and restoration, a team based in India plans to reveal the true significance of Badami Caves, the caves where the earliest surviving Hindu paintings exist.

When these paintings were first seen by Dr. Milo C. Beach, then Director of the US National Galleries of Asian Art and the known American expert on Indian paintings, he said, "After what you have shown me, I have to revise my understanding of the history of Indian painting." These paintings came from Badami Caves, a complex of Hindu and Jain cave temples located in Badami, a town in the Bagalkot district in northern part of Karnataka in India.



"Some of the greatest art by humans comes from India and have not yet seen its due significance in the global modern society. This will change, through the revelation of these paintings to the world, photographed and digitally restored by the legendary Benoy Behl. Soon, we are conducting a virtual event to mark the launch of this revelation, thus creating a historical moment that will make every Indian proud. These paintings then shall be deposited in the Arctic World Archive to be preserved for eternity," says Hardik Somani of Sapio Analytics Heritage Restoration Division that has been responsible for this widespread revelation.



Powered by Ajanta HC Media, founded by UITV and Sapio Analytics, this event is a series of activities prior to and post the launch through which every major country in the world shall be made aware of the significance of these paintings that contain the earliest surviving artworks in Hinduism.



