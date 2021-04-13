Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Tyto Athene, LLC Awarded $11.6M for United States Air Force Global Sustainment Task Orders for TMS, CTS and Enhanced 9-1-1

Herndon, VA, April 13, 2021 --(



Enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1)

Tyto will provide Enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) sustainment services, which includes all Public Safety Call Taking hardware/software sustainment and all Digital Logging Recorder (DLR) and Global Positioning System (GPS) clock sustainment services at multiple sites for the USAF, ANG, Air Force Reserve, and USSF Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). The contract also includes continuous operations relating to all E9-1-1 and associated systems as follows:



- The latest Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and APL certified software patches;

- Support for all software revisions and hardware servicing E9-1-1 systems;

- Hardware replacement to lowest replaceable unit (LRU);

- Repair and Return (R&R) hardware sustainment to include logistics support;

- Remote support for escalation of issues utilizing Tyto’s Network Operations Center (NOC); and

- Dispatch of skilled professionals on an as-needed basis to ensure reliable operations.



Telecommunications Management System (TMS) Sustainment

Tyto will provide worldwide sustainment support for the enterprise Telecommunications Management System (TMS) also supporting the USAF, ANG, Reserve, and USSF. This order includes comprehensive hardware and software sustainment support of the operational support systems for all Unified Communications (UC), Voice over IP (VoIP), and Voice systems, along with multiple tiers of technical support services utilizing Tyto’s team of Information Assurance Technical (IAT) Level II and Unique Communications-certified network operations technicians. Tyto will also support TMS Internet Protocol (IP) Discovery to provide real-time location updates to PSAPs and manage enterprise private Automatic Location Information (ALI) public safety information for the enterprise. The TMS provides cable records, directory information, support for moves, adds, and changes (MACs), and Morale Call management for the USAF/USSF. Tyto holds certifications on all telecommunications and UC systems, as well as E9-1-1 systems, and has National Emergency Numbering Association (NENA) engineering certification, all utilized to interface with this enterprise TMS to support data centers at McConnell AFB and Nellis AFB, plus approximately 205 main operating bases and geographically separated units.



Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) Sustainment

Tyto will provide sustainment/support services for the Air Force Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) and ensure continuous operations of 389 UC, VoIP, and legacy voice systems, maintaining full operational capability to the LRU relating to all CTS and associated systems as follows:



· - VoIP switching systems;

- Inter/Intra-base transmission/optical transport systems supporting CTS;

- VoIP call management/control products;

- CTS specific power systems;

- Integrated Voice Mail on UC systems; and

- Lifecycle Management Planning for manufacturer discontinued and end-of-life systems.



These task order awards expand and complement Tyto’s longtime support to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Cyber Infrastructure Section at Hill AFB in Utah, which oversees these critical communications programs.



About Tyto Athene

Contact Information Tyto Athene

Jeff Whitlock

703-885-7900



gotyto.com



