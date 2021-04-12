International Digital Wellness Day Will be Celebrated Globally on May 7, 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Wellness Institute Press Release

Over 200 digital wellness companies, experts and researchers across the globe will together celebrate the second annual Digital Wellness Day via meaningful virtual gatherings in many locations – including California, New York, Greece, Greece, Dallas, Toronto, London, Italy, Spain, Ireland, India, the Netherlands and Argentina.

San Francisco, CA, April 12, 2021 --(



Organized and led by the Digital Wellness Institute, Digital Wellness Day, includes a full day of free events, resources, and best practices for all ages to explore digital flourishing® and achieve tech-life balance. COVID-19 triggered dramatic social-economic changes, resulting in many of us working from home and socializing remotely in a virtual world. Digital Wellness Day is a catalyst for exploring and sharing how we can evolve and flourish in this context of living and working, and encourages diverse audiences to publicly share their ideas and experiences regarding achieving digital wellbeing.



Resources for Digital Wellness Day include a Digital Wellness Toolkit, free ebook “Digital Wellness: Your Playbook for Surviving Thriving in the R​​emote Work Era” and a Community Engagement Guide. These materials will be available to Ambassadors of the virtual events, providing them with cutting-edge research and resources on digital wellness. All participants will be eligible for a 21% discount off the upcoming Digital Wellness Institute Certificate program which begins on May 14 -- using coupon code “DWD2021.”



“Our team is honored to bring together international communities in celebration of Digital Wellness Day. Sparking flourishing conversation with a toolkit of resources that support individuals, educators and organizations,” says Nina Hersher, co-founder and CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute. “We have the power to utilize technology in a way that fuels versus fatigues us. This knowledge is integral to the Digital Wellness movement – where each of us can become an embodied change agent toward a culture of digital flourishing.”



About Digital Wellness Day and Professional Education



Digital Wellness Day is a non -profit initiative brought to you by the team at The Digital Wellness Institute. The Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that offers certification programs and courses that equip people with research-based tools and best practices that enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms, empowering them to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.



For anyone interested in hosting a virtual event celebrating Digital Wellness Day, partnering as a global sponsor, or learning more about the event and the Digital Wellness Institute, contact: partnerships@digitalwellnessday.com



Digital Wellness Day: www.digitalwellnessday.com



Year-Round DIGITAL Wellness Education and Resources:



The Digital Wellness Institute represents the future of unified, digital wellness education and moreover, and remote work in our evolving digital age. The Digital Wellness certification program providing continuing education credit for Psychologists, Psychoanalysts, Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, Creative Arts Therapists, Chemical Dependency Counselors, Educators, and Nurses - with accreditation partner R. Cassidy Seminars. Click here for more information about the program and the Institute: www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com.



Alex Gault

415-830-6739



www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com



