The Digital Wellness Institute's Groundbreaking Certification Program Leads a New Sector That Addresses the Core Competencies for Remote Work and Mental Health

The Digital Wellness Institute’s certification program is now the go-to resource for workplace executives, mental health practitioners and educators seeking skills to optimize productivity and self-care in the digital age. The program addresses the challenges brought forth by the widespread transition to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco, CA, April 12, 2021 --(



The unprecedented transition to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased first hand exposure to excessive technology use and has radically shifted public conversation about work-life balance, technology and mental health. The Institute’s certificate program has quickly become recognized as the go-to-resource for professionals and enterprises alike. Employees and entrepreneurs are led through a 10-week certification to optimize digital habits, the curriculum of which is designed by over 18 internationally renowned industry experts.



The Digital Flourishing™ approach, upon which the Digital Wellness Institute’s research-based curriculum is founded, equips learners with proven tools and best practices that will enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms of overuse and addiction. For this reason the certificate program continues to attract participants and inquiries from health professionals, journalists, business executives and entrepreneurs from around the world.



Testimonials from recent graduates:

www.youtube.com/watch/3qal3Vpwx8Y



Certificate Program Details:



The next international class begins on May 14, and the 10-week immersive program will cover the following topics and more: productivity; environment and design; communication; relationships; mental health; physical health; quantified self; digital citizenship and flourishing in the digital era. Due to the success of the first two cohorts, enrollment for the forthcoming cohort is almost full. To reserve your seat while space lasts and get on the waitlist for future cohorts, visit the Institute’s website: www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com



About The Digital Wellness Institute



The Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that offers certification programs and courses that equip people with research-based tools and best practices that enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms, empowering them to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.



For More Information, Contact:



Alex Gault

Digital Wellness Institute

415-830-6739

alex@digitalwellnessinstitute.com

www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com San Francisco, CA, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Based on a growing global demand for digital wellness training and education, the Digital Wellness Institute will be offering a fourth cohort of its Digital Wellness Certificate program, starting on May 14, 2021. The first three cohorts of the program sold out – attracting organizational leaders, mental health practitioners and educators from multiple regions and nations. The program equips learners with a research-based mindset, methodologies and tools to both embody and teach digital wellness and tech-life balance.The unprecedented transition to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased first hand exposure to excessive technology use and has radically shifted public conversation about work-life balance, technology and mental health. The Institute’s certificate program has quickly become recognized as the go-to-resource for professionals and enterprises alike. Employees and entrepreneurs are led through a 10-week certification to optimize digital habits, the curriculum of which is designed by over 18 internationally renowned industry experts.The Digital Flourishing™ approach, upon which the Digital Wellness Institute’s research-based curriculum is founded, equips learners with proven tools and best practices that will enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms of overuse and addiction. For this reason the certificate program continues to attract participants and inquiries from health professionals, journalists, business executives and entrepreneurs from around the world.Testimonials from recent graduates:www.youtube.com/watch/3qal3Vpwx8YCertificate Program Details:The next international class begins on May 14, and the 10-week immersive program will cover the following topics and more: productivity; environment and design; communication; relationships; mental health; physical health; quantified self; digital citizenship and flourishing in the digital era. Due to the success of the first two cohorts, enrollment for the forthcoming cohort is almost full. To reserve your seat while space lasts and get on the waitlist for future cohorts, visit the Institute’s website: www.digitalwellnessinstitute.comAbout The Digital Wellness InstituteThe Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that offers certification programs and courses that equip people with research-based tools and best practices that enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms, empowering them to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.For More Information, Contact:Alex GaultDigital Wellness Institute415-830-6739alex@digitalwellnessinstitute.comwww.digitalwellnessinstitute.com