Masonry Contractor in Rockland County Launches New Website in Partnership with Digital Marketer

Paver Colors just launched a responsive website and digital marketing campaign created by Prospect Genius.

West Nyack, NY, April 11, 2021 --(



According to a 2019 study* done by Provision Living, which surveyed American millennials and baby boomers about their smartphone usage, the majority of time spent on smartphones is dedicated to social media and texting. Meanwhile, general internet browsing was much lower on the list of smartphone activity for baby boomers. Therefore, it’s critical for business owners to have a website that looks equally good on both smartphones and desktop computers in order to connect with these two key audiences.



The solution, says Matt Gallo, senior marketer at Prospect Genius, is responsive website design.



“A responsive website is a website that automatically fits its display to any given user’s device,” Gallo explains. “It will expand when viewed on a big desktop screen, and it will contract and streamline when viewed on a smaller screen, like a smartphone or tablet.”



He adds, “This is why we prioritize responsive design when building websites for clients, and the case was no different for Paver Colors.”



A licensed and insured masonry contractor specializing in paver installation for driveways, patios, retaining walls, and other structures, Paver Colors hopes to use its new website - and accompanying digital campaign - to attract more local customers in West Nyack and Rockland County. Not only will the company capture attention from nearby homeowners who are asking their social networks for contractor recommendations, but it will also increase its visibility in local search results for relevant terms, such as “decorative paver installation near me,” “brick driveway pavers in Nanuet,” and “New City custom fire pits.”



Prospect Genius and Paver Colors officially launched the new website and campaign in April 2021.



*Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/americans-spend-far-more-time-on-their-smartphones-than-they-think/



About:



Julio Salvatierra

(845) 275-0974



www.paver-colors.com



