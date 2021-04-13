Press Releases Target Financial Press Release

Receive press releases from Target Financial: By Email RSS Feeds: Black Women Business Owners Join Together to Help Small Businesses Recover from These Challenging Times

Houston, TX, April 13, 2021 --(



Panelists Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Financial Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, have come together, in a collaborative effort, to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”



During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about “The 5 C’s of Business Success”



· Cash Flow

· Credit

· Commitment

· Consistency

· Coverage



to help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves, with over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, they are dedicated to helping make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. For registration visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com. Houston, TX, April 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "The 5 C’s of Business Success" Virtual Panel event will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM (EST) to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.Panelists Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Financial Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, have come together, in a collaborative effort, to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about “The 5 C’s of Business Success”· Cash Flow· Credit· Commitment· Consistency· Coverageto help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves, with over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, they are dedicated to helping make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. For registration visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com. Contact Information Target Financial

RaShida Roberts

832-713-7512





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Target Financial