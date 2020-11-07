PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adelaide Books

"Juliette Rose's Dream of Becoming" by Susan L. Pollet


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Susan L. Pollet, "Juliette Rose's Dream of Becoming," hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Juliette Rose's Dream of Becoming is a wish list of human traits, embodied by famous women in different fields, that make for an exemplary human being. She strives to grow up to have these qualities, but ultimately, she wants to accept herself as she becomes, with selflove and love for her family and the world community. The illustrations show each of these women, with a visual representation of the corresponding traits.

Paperback: 68 pages
Publishing date: November 7, 2020
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1953510728
ISBN-13: 978-1953510723
Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.31 x 8.5 inches

Susan L. Pollet lives in New York City, and is a proud mother, and grandmother, to Juliette Rose and William. This is her first children's book. She created the text and illustrations. Susan has been an attorney for over forty years, primarily in the area of family law. She has published over sixty articles on varied legal topics, including family and criminal law. She is also a published author and artist. In 2019, her first novel was published by Adelaide Books entitled Lessons in Survival: All About Amos. She created the collage for the book cover. Her second and third novels were published by Adelaide Books in 2020, entitled Through Walter's Lens, and Women in Crisis: Stories From The Edge. She painted the cover images for both of those books. Two of her short stories were published by Adelaide Literary Magazine in 2019 and 2020 in their literary award anthologies.

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

