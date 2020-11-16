"Vanishing Love," a Novel by Joseph Reilly

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

“Don't mistake this for me not loving you.”



With a little sister to look after and her entire world now vanished, Leona is left with questions and no answers, unbeknownst to the fact that Mateo cheated on her with a girl who’s now eager to start a friendship with her. Will Leona break in the face of temptation when she finds herself falling for a troubled nurse in Mateo's absence?



Paperback: 350 pages

Publishing date: November 16, 2020

Language: English

ISBN-13: 978-1953510846

ISBN-10: 1953510841

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.88 x 9 inches



Joseph Reilly began writing fiction when he was little, writing short stories for his younger sister Abby. Today Joseph is an alumnus of The New School's Riggio Honor's Writing & Democracy Program, has more than half a decade under his belt in the writing industry, and shares his love of writing and books with his wife Amanda on Staten Island.



