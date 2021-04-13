Global Private Equity Partners Provided a USD $575 Million Loan for Power Plant

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Global Private Equity Partners Press Release

New York, NY, April 13, 2021 --(



The plant, operating on the latest technology, will help meet the south Asian Country’s growing demand for clean energy, said Global Private Equity Partner’s Project Manager.



The total cost of the project is USD $1.34 Billion, Global Private Equity Partners is contributing the balance in financing as a second tranche.



The Asian Country faces recurring power generation shortages, officials from the Country’s Power and Energy Sector said.



With the completion of the new Plant, the net peak demand is expected to exceed 19,900 MW by 2025, while existing generation facilities will gradually retire and need replacement, they said.



“By providing additional electricity supply to about 350,000 consumers, the plant will stimulate business expansion and create new job opportunities,” said Global Private Equity Partner’s spokesperson.



The plant, due to be completed by end of 2022, will use the most advanced water treatment processes to purify and recycle liquid waste, leaving zero discharge.



To date, Global Private Equity Partners has provided around USD $6 Billion in loans to for energy sector.



About Global Private Equity Partners.



Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:



Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes.



Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.



The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.



Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.



Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.



Corporate Finance / Capital Structure Optimization



The proper capitalization of a company – created through newly-sourced and redeployed capital – can allow for equity risk diversification, improved cash flow and accelerated growth, if desired. A properly designed capital structure will eliminate or lessen personal guarantees and associated risks; improve cash flow through the elimination of high-cost debt, excessive debt-service requirements and/or onerous prepayment penalties; provide capital for and lessen restrictions on capital expenditures and growth; lessen or remove financial and operating covenants and restrictions; and finally, reduce the number of capital providers with a “say” in corporate matters.



The professionals’ of Global Private Equity Partners have a successful track record of identifying and procuring the appropriate capital type with structure and terms that are consistent with a company’s short and long-term objectives including senior debt; sale-leaseback financing; subordinated/mezzanine debt and equity.



Structured Finance



The Structured Finance team at Global Private Equity Partners works seamlessly with our Investment Banking and Global Wealth Management Divisions to assist clients in raising capital through unconventional means and to create low risk investment products for our investors. Given the current credit dilemma, where risk aversion and non-direct exposure on projects or corporations is prevalent, our team incessantly devises new innovative solutions to mitigate and/ or spread a project’s risk across various financial institutions.



Our Structured Finance core competence is the ability to access debt capital markets to generate liquidity via credit enhancement and to customize financial structures based on the parameters identified by our investors.



Capital Restructuring



Capital Restructuring is a practice adopted by corporations in reaction to changed business conditions, as a means to fund growth strategies, to jump start themselves out of a downward spiral or to attract potential investors/ buyers. This can be accomplished via various combinations of equity and debt restructuring.



The liquidity crunch has given rise to the enhanced need for organizations to reallocate assets to improve their availability. Our Corporate Finance team conducts a thorough and rigorous research and analysis process, then advises the client on the trade of assets and capital restructuring in order to improve their monetary position enabling them to reap greater returns.



http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/

info@globalprivateequitypartners.com

Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100

PR Global Private Equity Partners

Global Private Equity Partners

+1-855-232-4100

Laura Kaplan

1-855-232-4100



www.globalprivateequitypartners.com



