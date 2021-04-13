PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kraken Automotive

Press Release

Receive press releases from Kraken Automotive: By Email RSS Feeds:

After-Hours Mobile Mechanic Service Now in Lake County, FL


Kraken Automotive is offering after-hours general mobile auto repair and vehicle inspections in Lake County, Florida.

Leesburg, FL, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kraken Automotive announced their offering of an after-hours mobile mechanic service. The mobile auto repair service and offers a new way for anyone to perform general maintenance, repairs, and pre-purchase vehicle inspections, after normal business hours.

They will be serving all of Lake County as well as portions of Orange, Seminole, Sumter and Marion counties in Florida. “You shouldn't have to be inconvenienced by vehicle breakdowns by taking time off of work or using your lunch break to service your vehicle,” says Scott Warriner, Owner at Kraken Automotive. “Good work's not always cheap and cheap work is not always good.”

Features and benefits of Kraken Automotive after-hours mobile mechanic service include.

· $75 Service Call includes Basic Diagnostic (and is waived if vehicle is repaired)
· Qualifying repairs are backed by a 24-month / 24,000-mile Limited Warranty
· No Hidden Fees – The price quoted is the price you pay
· Services are recorded on your Carfax vehicle history

Kraken Automotive has officially opened for business as of April 06, 2021. For more information about our after-hours mobile auto repair and mechanic service, visit krakenautorepair.com.

About Kraken Automotive:
Scott, Owner of Kraken Automotive has over 20 years of hands-on experience in the Automotive Industry. His knowledge of how to handle both vehicle repairs and customer relationships is part of the reason why Kraken Automotive is not your "normal" mobile mechanic service. Our goal when creating this business was to provide customers a valuable service, after normal business hours.
Contact Information
Kraken Automotive
Jennifer Warriner
352-234-6872
Contact
https://krakenautorepair.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kraken Automotive
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help