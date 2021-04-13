After-Hours Mobile Mechanic Service Now in Lake County, FL

Press Releases Kraken Automotive Press Release

Kraken Automotive is offering after-hours general mobile auto repair and vehicle inspections in Lake County, Florida.

Leesburg, FL, April 13, 2021 --(



They will be serving all of Lake County as well as portions of Orange, Seminole, Sumter and Marion counties in Florida. “You shouldn't have to be inconvenienced by vehicle breakdowns by taking time off of work or using your lunch break to service your vehicle,” says Scott Warriner, Owner at Kraken Automotive. “Good work's not always cheap and cheap work is not always good.”



Features and benefits of Kraken Automotive after-hours mobile mechanic service include.



· $75 Service Call includes Basic Diagnostic (and is waived if vehicle is repaired)

· Qualifying repairs are backed by a 24-month / 24,000-mile Limited Warranty

· No Hidden Fees – The price quoted is the price you pay

· Services are recorded on your Carfax vehicle history



Kraken Automotive has officially opened for business as of April 06, 2021. For more information about our after-hours mobile auto repair and mechanic service, visit krakenautorepair.com.



About Kraken Automotive:

Jennifer Warriner

352-234-6872



https://krakenautorepair.com



