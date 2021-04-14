Press Releases Target Financial Press Release

Receive press releases from Target Financial: By Email RSS Feeds: RaShida Roberts of Target Financial Announced as a Panelist for “The 5 C’s of Business Success” Virtual Event Presented by Black Women Empowering Finances

Houston, TX, April 14, 2021 --(



Panelist RaShida Roberts, Personal Financial Coach, founder of and a collaborative author of the soon to be released book “Find Your Spark: 7 Steps to Ditch Stress and Ignite Your Financial Life” has come together with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”



RaShida has the heart of a teacher, always educating to better the lives of others. She believes, “For most, making money is not your problem. You need to focus on managing your money.” Her understanding of how much stress plays a major role in how well individuals handle their finances, she coaches on mindset, boundaries, and money management strategies!



During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about “The 5 C’s of Business Success”



· Cash Flow

· Credit

· Commitment

· Communication

· Coverage



to help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves the panel has over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, and they are dedicated to help make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. To register visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com. Houston, TX, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- RaShida Roberts, Personal Financial Coach of Target Financial, Houston Texas is a panelist at “The 5 C’s of Business Success" virtual event being held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM (EST) to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.Panelist RaShida Roberts, Personal Financial Coach, founder of and a collaborative author of the soon to be released book “Find Your Spark: 7 Steps to Ditch Stress and Ignite Your Financial Life” has come together with four other Black Women Financial Professionals to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”RaShida has the heart of a teacher, always educating to better the lives of others. She believes, “For most, making money is not your problem. You need to focus on managing your money.” Her understanding of how much stress plays a major role in how well individuals handle their finances, she coaches on mindset, boundaries, and money management strategies!During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about “The 5 C’s of Business Success”· Cash Flow· Credit· Commitment· Communication· Coverageto help set your business on the path to success. As Small Business Owners themselves the panel has over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, and they are dedicated to help make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. To register visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com. Contact Information Target Financial

RaShida Roberts

832-713-7512





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Target Financial