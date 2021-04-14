Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Implement Business Process Automation with INSYNC's Smart iPaaS Solution viz. APPSeCONNECT

A systematic look into the benefits provided by the business process automation solutions provided APPSeCONNECT.

Kolkata, India, April 14, 2021 --(



To bring in this business operation automation, companies are implementing cloud-based automation tools into their business processes. One such automation tool that has become very popular within the industry is iPaaS.



An iPaaS or an Integration Platform as a Service is a Business Process Automation tool that seamlessly integrates all business software applications to allow real-time bi-directional data transfer across all applications. APPSeCONNECT is one such top-of-the-line iPaaS solution.



APPSeCONNECT, a product by INSYNC is a robust enterprise-grade integration platform that seamlessly integrates all SaaS, on-premises applications, data, and technologies under one single platform. APPSeCONNECT comes packaged with pre-built solutions in the form of ready-to-use ProcessFlow templates. The templates are designed for widely used sectors of business integration processes and support all major business applications available in the market. The hybrid design of the platform provides organizations the capability to integrate cloud applications along with on-premises systems and create custom business process integrations.



The Business Process Automations provided by APPSeCONNECT solves most of the problems faced by modern businesses and provides them with the following capabilities:

· Streamline business processes.

· Increase productivity within the company.

· Provide better monitoring of operations.

· Help reduce errors due to human mistakes.

· Improve Decision Making and Rule Implementation

· Provide quick and reliable scaling due to cloud computing.

· Reduce costs and overheads.

· Remove the need for a technical expert for integration implementation.



Read more in detail how APPSeCONNECT is streamlining Business Process Automation, head on to:



https://www.appseconnect.com/business-process-automation-the-need-and-the-inevitability/ Kolkata, India, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the age of digitalization upon us, automation of menial tasks will become the norm. Many sectors of the industry have already moved towards automation to streamline their work process. From the healthcare industry to the manufacturing industry, all have at least some level of process automation.To bring in this business operation automation, companies are implementing cloud-based automation tools into their business processes. One such automation tool that has become very popular within the industry is iPaaS.An iPaaS or an Integration Platform as a Service is a Business Process Automation tool that seamlessly integrates all business software applications to allow real-time bi-directional data transfer across all applications. APPSeCONNECT is one such top-of-the-line iPaaS solution.APPSeCONNECT, a product by INSYNC is a robust enterprise-grade integration platform that seamlessly integrates all SaaS, on-premises applications, data, and technologies under one single platform. APPSeCONNECT comes packaged with pre-built solutions in the form of ready-to-use ProcessFlow templates. The templates are designed for widely used sectors of business integration processes and support all major business applications available in the market. The hybrid design of the platform provides organizations the capability to integrate cloud applications along with on-premises systems and create custom business process integrations.The Business Process Automations provided by APPSeCONNECT solves most of the problems faced by modern businesses and provides them with the following capabilities:· Streamline business processes.· Increase productivity within the company.· Provide better monitoring of operations.· Help reduce errors due to human mistakes.· Improve Decision Making and Rule Implementation· Provide quick and reliable scaling due to cloud computing.· Reduce costs and overheads.· Remove the need for a technical expert for integration implementation.Read more in detail how APPSeCONNECT is streamlining Business Process Automation, head on to:https://www.appseconnect.com/business-process-automation-the-need-and-the-inevitability/ Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.