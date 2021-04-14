VA Dog Sitting Company Tells Why Your Dog is Suddenly Marking in the House

Press Releases Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC Press Release

Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia dog walking company, released a blog discussing why dogs begin marking in the house suddenly. The new blog focuses on explaining why dogs mark their territory and what could cause this sudden change.

Paw Pals offers dog owners some valuable information that can help to explain why their pups are starting to mark their territory seemingly out of nowhere. In the article, they begin by explaining why dogs mark their territory in the first place and how this applies to your house. They go on to explain some reasons that can cause this change in behavior including instincts, social triggers, unfamiliar pet scents, new family members, anxiety, unfamiliar objects or additions, and more. They hope this information will help dog owners understand what could have caused this and how they can start to fix the behavior.



While this new article focuses on explaining the details of why dogs suddenly start marking their territory, Paw Pal's website provides more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. They offer dog and cat sitting and walking services as well as basic training for your beloved furry friends. Their team of caring and dedicated pet lovers promise to treat your pets as their own while ensuring they get the interaction and exercise they crave,



Centreville, VA, April 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Paw Pals, a Northern Virginia dog walking company, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining why dogs begin marking their territory in the house suddenly. The new article is guided by the dog training and walking experts at Paw Pals who have a thorough understanding of dog behavior and what can cause sudden changes in behavior. They have created this new blog in order to explain to dog owners what can cause their dog to begin marking territory in their house out of nowhere.

