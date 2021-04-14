Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: PFS Industry Leaders to Discuss New Developments and Showcase the Latest Advancements at Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2021

SMi reports: Uncover the latest innovations in combination product development at Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2021

London, United Kingdom, April 14, 2021 --



This year’s programme will offer a deep insight into key areas within the field such as: new technologies and innovations in device design, advances in human factors for combination products, key regulatory insights with industry and FDA representation, process development considerations, and design controls and risk management for Pre-Filled Syringes.



The brochure and speaker line-up are available to download:

www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom3



What's on the Agenda for 2021?



Following the success of the last event, the upcoming virtual conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:



- Scope and Method Selection for Human Factors Assessments by Natalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, Genentech

- Selection and development considerations for on-body injectors by Aly McDonald, Human Factors Engineer, Genentech

- Regulatory Expectations for Real-Life Patient Handling Studies by Patricia Hojnoski, Associate Director, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

- Regulatory Considerations for Combination Products by Sarah Mollo, Combination Product Policy Analyst, Food and Drug Administration

- FDA training decay research initiative - an update by Shannon Clark, Principal, UserWise, Inc.

- Post-Market safety reporting (PMSR) for combination products - FDA perspective and the global impact by Khaudeja Bano, Executive Medical Director, Combination Product Safety Head, Amgen

- Designing a Smart Pre-Filled Syringe Platform to Create Value for Patients and Industry by Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech

- The promise and challenges of connected drug delivery devices by Amin Sedighiamiri, Engineering Manager, Device Development, AstraZeneca

- Leveraging Platforms for Combination Product Development by Tracy Hsu, Associate Director, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Panel Discussion: Platform approaches for combination products and pre-filled syringes with Genentech, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals & Allergan

- PATH's Initiatives in Developing Next Generation Injectables - The Journey from Needle Free to Micro-Array Patches by Darin Zehrung, Global Program Leader, PATH

- Usability considerations for large-volume injectors by Mark DeStefano, Director, Combination Products and Device R&D, Teva Pharmaceuticals

- How Safe Are My Devices? Regulatory Compliance Lifecycle Management of Combination Products by James Wabby, Executive Director Regulatory Affairs Devices & Combination Products, Allergan



Registration is live on the website www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom3

Delegate rate $399 applies to pharma and biotech companies only



Proudly Sponsored by Almac, Heuft USA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Novo Engineering, Nemera, Owen Mumford & Zeon Speciality Materials



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/prcom3



